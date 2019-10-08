'Tawa-tawa': Herbal supplement that can help fight dengue

Diseases transmitted by mosquitoes must be addressed accordingly. The Department of Health issued the 4S in fighting dengue. Read that story here.

MANILA, Philippines — Here comes the rain again and with the wet season arises prevalence of dengue. This year alone, the Philippines has reached one of the highest numbers of dengue cases in Southeast Asia.

As of September, there have been a total of 229,736 dengue cases, with 958 of these resulting in deaths. This has prompted the Department of Health (DOH) to declare a national dengue epidemic to boost public awareness and vigilance against the viral disease.

For centuries, our forefathers managed dengue by drinking a decoction of a local herb known as tawa-tawa or gatas-gatas, scientifically known as Euphorbia hirta. This tea is traditionally used to arrest the symptoms of dengue and hasten recovery from the viral infection.

Once regarded as snake oil by scientists, research conducted in recent years by multiple laboratories in Southeast Asia, India, and China, are all in agreement that tawa-tawa possesses potent antiviral compounds and antithrombocytopenic (platelet increasing) activity that helps in treating dengue patients.

In a recent study conducted by Herbanext Laboratories under the Tuklas Lunas Program of the Department of Science and Technology, local researchers were able to show definitively that a standardized and concentrated form of tawa-tawa extract with a high content of specific flavonoids significantly increases blood platelet count in an animal model.

One of the key anti-dengue compounds, which can be found abundantly in tawa-tawa, and is present in trace amounts in many common fruits, herbs, and vegetables, is known as quercetin.

The product of this research is now an FDA registered product—the Daily Apple Tawa-tawa Herbal Food Supplement.

Compared to the traditional decoction where there is no clear preparation method and dosing, the Daily Apple Tawa-tawa Herbal Food Supplement has been scientifically formulated in capsule form, to be taken at a dose of one to two capsules three times daily before meals.

Being in concentrated form, no more than six capsules are required per day for a 60-kg adult. When desired, the product may also be dissolved in a tablespoon of sweetened water and taken as such.

The earlier Daily Apple Tawa-tawa is taken as a supplement by dengue patients, the faster the recovery will be and the less the time will be spent in the hospital.

Confirmation of dengue infection can be conveniently done using the Dengue Ns1 Antigen Test Kit. Once dengue contraction is confirmed, patients must submit themselves to standard hospital care and stay well hydrated.

Generika Drugstore, the Philippines’ pioneer in retail of generic medicines, responds to the dengue epidemic by partnering with Herbanext Laboratories to become the first national drugstore chain in the country to carry the Daily Apple Tawa-tawa Herbal Food Supplement.

Available initially in select branches of Generika Drugstore in areas where the dengue epidemic is severe, the Daily Apple Tawa-tawa Herbal Food Supplement can be purchased in bottles of 30s at P450.

To keep dengue at bay, let us support DOH's 4S in its dengue prevention campaign:

Search and destroy – Look for and get rid of stagnant water in your area as this is the breeding site of mosquitos. Self-protection measures – Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts and don’t forget to use a mosquito repellent daily. Seek early consultation – Don’t hesitate to see a doctor if you feel or see a family member with dengue symptoms such as sudden, high fever, severe headaches, pain behind the eyes, severe joint and muscle pain, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and skin rash, which appear two to five days after the onset of fever. Support fogging/spraying – Contact your local healthcare center or local government to conduct fogging or spraying in hotspot areas to prevent an impending outbreak.

Stay healthy and safe from dengue. Remember to practice the 4S of dengue prevention and consult a doctor if you have any of its symptoms.

For more information, visit Generika Drugstore branches to know more about the Daily Apple Tawa-tawa Herbal Food Supplement.