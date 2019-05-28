How to make safe and right parenting choices in the digital age

MANILA, Philippines — Recognizing the need of young parents to make safe and right parenting choices in the digital age, Richwell Phils. Inc. conducted a roundtable discussion last May 15 at Cibo in Powerplant Mall, Makati City.

Following last year’s successful "Parenting on the Move," this year's roundtable discussion was themed "Safety Alert in the Digital Age," presented by Pigeon.

With Pigeon's celebrity mommy brand ambassador Isabelle Daza-Semblat, the event focused on proper parenting in the digital age. It was filled with engaging discussions to the benefit of all the guests present.

Pigeon celebrity mommy brand ambassador Isabelle Daza-Semblat is no stranger to such challenges especially when she chooses to share some snippets of her parenting life on social media. Photo Release

There’s no greater responsibility in life than raising a child. As such, the pressure to be the best parent can be overwhelming at times, especially when you are still trying to learn the ropes as a first-time parent. Daza-Semblat is no stranger to such challenges especially when she chooses to share some snippets of her parenting life on social media.

Digital technology and parenting

In this time of fake news and over information, parents need to be properly guided by industry experts on the best childcare practices without feeling intimidated or overwhelmed.

Guests were happy to spend the afternoon expanding their knowledge on childcare, aiming to be better parents and teachers through the values they teach, the habits they help form, and of course, the products they use.

According to them, the first criterion to consider is safety in choosing products. Starting from pregnancy, being safe and active with the Pigeon Maternity Belt, to leaving the hospital with Europe’s first car seat brand, Maxi-Cosi, to choosing newborn care products that are fully-researched like the Pigeon Newborn Pure; to prioritizing breastfeeding for your newborn with the help of tools like doctor-recommended Pigeon Honeycomb Breast Pads. Pigeon's Safety Alert event became a rewarding interaction of Real Experts, Real Moms and Real Issues all toward Pigeon's vision of "Our Love to Babies."

Offering practical solutions to everyday mommy and daddy concerns through quality products from Pigeon, Quinny, and Maxi Cosi, developed through extensive research. These are exclusively distributed by Richwell Phils. Inc.

