MOTHER'S DAY
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Isabelle Daza-Semblat, brand ambassador for Pigeon Philippines, and guest speakers and experts discuss parenting, safety, child and maternity care during the Safety Alert in the Digital Age, presented by Pigeon.
Pigeon/Photo Release
How to make safe and right parenting choices in the digital age
(Philstar.com) - May 28, 2019 - 11:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Recognizing the need of young parents to make safe and right parenting choices in the digital age, Richwell Phils. Inc. conducted a roundtable discussion last May 15 at Cibo in Powerplant Mall, Makati City.

Following last year’s successful "Parenting on the Move," this year's roundtable discussion was themed "Safety Alert in the Digital Age," presented by Pigeon.

With Pigeon's celebrity mommy brand ambassador Isabelle Daza-Semblat, the event focused on proper parenting in the digital age. It was filled with engaging discussions to the benefit of all the guests present.

Pigeon celebrity mommy brand ambassador Isabelle Daza-Semblat is no stranger to such challenges especially when she chooses to share some snippets of her parenting life on social media. Photo Release

There’s no greater responsibility in life than raising a child. As such, the pressure to be the best parent can be overwhelming at times, especially when you are still trying to learn the ropes as a first-time parent. Daza-Semblat is no stranger to such challenges especially when she chooses to share some snippets of her parenting life on social media.

Digital technology and parenting

In this time of fake news and over information, parents need to be properly guided by industry experts on the best childcare practices without feeling intimidated or overwhelmed.

Guests were happy to spend the afternoon expanding their knowledge on childcare, aiming to be better parents and teachers through the values they teach, the habits they help form, and of course, the products they use.

According to them, the first criterion to consider is safety in choosing products. Starting from pregnancy, being safe and active with the Pigeon Maternity Belt, to leaving the hospital with Europe’s first car seat brand, Maxi-Cosi, to choosing newborn care products that are fully-researched like the Pigeon Newborn Pure; to prioritizing breastfeeding for your newborn with the help of tools like doctor-recommended Pigeon Honeycomb Breast Pads. Pigeon's Safety Alert event became a rewarding interaction of Real Experts, Real Moms and Real Issues all toward Pigeon's vision of "Our Love to Babies."

Offering practical solutions to everyday mommy and daddy concerns through quality products from Pigeon, Quinny, and Maxi Cosi, developed through extensive research. These are exclusively distributed by Richwell Phils. Inc.

Enjoy exclusive promotions on participating Safety Alert items when you visit Baby Company; watch out for the next Parenting on the Move childcare event and be part of the worthwhile advocacy.

 

For more information, make sure to "Like" them on Facebook: Pigeon Philippines, QuinnyPhils, Maxicosiphils and follow them on Instagram: pigeonbabyPH, quinny_phils, maxicosiPH to stay updated on product and brand updates for better parenting.

PIGEON RICHWELL PHILS. INC.
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
40 minutes ago
How to make safe and right parenting choices in the digital age
40 minutes ago
Pigeon, a manufacturer of baby products, hosted a roundtable discussion on parenting, with the theme, "Safety Alert in the...
Health And Family
11 hours ago
Collin Sexton shares his love for basketball with pinoy kids
By Anthony Suntay | 11 hours ago
The Jr. NBA Philippines, presented by Alaska, is committed to improving the health and wellness of the youth.
Health And Family
11 hours ago
It's never too late for a career switch
By Letty Jacinto-Lopez | 11 hours ago
As newlyweds, my husband and I were sober in savings and prudent in spending and we kept our apartment austere and bare.
Health And Family
11 hours ago
Rx for thinning hair
By Mayenne Carmona | 11 hours ago
Invest in your hair. It is the crown you never take off.” I saw this sign in a Beauty Salon window. To this day, I have...
Health And Family
11 hours ago
Cancer registry to help guide policy, help patients
By Lai S. Reyes | 11 hours ago
The Big C still figures as the primary cause of morbidity and mortality in the country, with breast cancer as the leading...
Health And Family
Living alone is linked to mental disorders
By Mylene Mendoza-Dayrit | May 28, 2019 - 12:00am
Unlike our western counterparts, Filipinos live with their parents until marriage.
11 hours ago
Health And Family
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with