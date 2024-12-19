vivo X200 series: Flagship telephoto imaging MVP with ZEISS now available from P57,999

Officially launched on December 15 with prices starting at P57,999, the X200 Series redefines mobile photography and delivers exceptional experiences for all.

MANILA, Philippines — Say hello to the vivo X200 Series, the pinnacle of flagship smartphones featuring ZEISS co-engineered telephoto imaging and cutting-edge performance upgrades.

Officially launched on December 15 with prices starting at P57,999, the X200 Series redefines mobile photography and delivers exceptional experiences for all.

Revolutionizing imaging and video excellence

The vivo X200 Series is designed to make every shot extraordinary. At its heart is the ZEISS co-engineered imaging system, featuring advanced sensors, innovative telephoto capabilities, and computational photography enhancements that elevate your pictures and videos.

X200 Pro: 200MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera, 50MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, and 50MP ZEISS True Color Main Camera



200MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera, 50MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, and 50MP ZEISS True Color Main Camera X200: 50MP ZEISS Telephoto Camera, 50MP VCS True Color Main Camera, and 50MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera

The 200MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera on the X200 Pro introduces six specialized telephoto modes, including HyperZoom and Telephoto Macro, perfect for everything from capturing distant landscapes to snapping intricate details.

For nature lovers, the Super Landscape Mode combines features like Panorama, Long Exposure, and ZEISS Perspective Correction, while new Atmospheric and Soft Styles ensure every sunset or starry sky looks as breathtaking as it feels.

You can also capture cinematic-quality footage with the 4K HDR Cinematic Portrait Video mode. Whether you’re filming in low light or creating slow-motion masterpieces, the 4K Dolby Vision recording delivers professional results.

Performance meets endurance

At the core of the vivo X200 Series is a commitment to exceptional performance. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 and the vivo V3+ Imaging Chip in X200 Pro, the dual-chip system offers blazing-fast processing, enhanced multitasking, and remarkable energy efficiency.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 features a second-generation all-big-core CPU that ensures optimal performance and energy savings, while the V3+ Imaging Chip in X200 Pro, built on a 6nm process, boosts imaging power by 30%, delivering faster, smoother, and more efficient photo and video processing.

For gaming enthusiasts, the 12-core GPU architecture guarantees lag-free gaming with stunning graphics. The UltraMotion Dynamic Frame Rate ensures fluid, stutter-free visuals, even in fast-paced scenarios.

The device also includes Google Gemini AI Assistant, which supercharges creativity and productivity, alongside vivo's proprietary AI tools like AI Erase, Shadow Removal, and AI Photo Enhance, making photo editing and organization effortless.

Battery life is equally impressive. The X200 Pro boasts a massive 6000mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge and 30W Wireless FlashCharge, while the X200 offers a 5800mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge. Both models feature 3rd-Gen Silicon Anode Technology, ensuring improved capacity and reliability even in extreme conditions.

Designed for sophistication

vivo X200 Pro, vivo X200

The vivo X200 Series showcases a 3,000-nit brightness display, ensuring crystal-clear visibility in any lighting. The 2160Hz PWM Dimming reduces screen flicker for eye comfort, while the ZEISS Master Color Display Certification ensures vibrant, true-to-life color accuracy.

With an Equal-Depth Quad Curved Display, the X200 Series offers a sleek design that feels luxurious in hand while delivering an immersive viewing experience.

Every detail of the vivo X200 Series exudes elegance. Available in Titanium Grey (X200 Pro) and Aurora Green (X200), its minimalist design seamlessly blends innovation and style.

Exclusive launch perks

The vivo X200 Series is now available nationwide at concept stores, kiosks, and online via vivo e-store, Shopee and Lazada. Get X200 today for P57,999 or X200 Pro for P69,999, both with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Early buyers can enjoy exclusive freebies, including:

vivo TWS 3e (worth P1,999)

vivo VIP Card (worth P4,500)

P6,000 discount on vivo Watch 3

Take your photography, gaming and everyday experiences to the next level with the vivo X200 Series—crafted for performance, designed for excellence.

Visit your nearest store or shop online now!

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.