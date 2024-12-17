TikTok recognizes Kim Atienza, Arshie Larga for content impact

MANILA, Philippines — Television host Kim Atienza and pharmacist Arshie Larga were among the recipients of special recognition from social media platform TikTok for the content they create that produces national impact.

TikTok held its Philippine Year on 2024 event last December 17 at Makati's Y Space in the Yuchengco Museum were creators recognized for different kinds of impact: economic, social and cultural.

Both Atienza and Larga were social impact recipients, the former for advocating environment protection through creative videos.

Larga's best-known efforts are accepting and distributing donations to provide money for those who cannot purchase medicines.

The pharmacist vowed at the event that he would present an accountability post by the end of the year to show where donations went, and reiterated his call for creators like him to use their platforms wisely.

The other two social impact recipients were Jax Reyes for his content on financial tips and education and the organization Love Yourself PH which centers on HIV awareness and sexual health.

Receiving recognition for cultural impact were food-driven creator Icoy Rapadas and beauty creator Lenie Aycardo.

Two local businesses were recognized for their economic impact, Josefina's Homemade Food and Alta PH.

Josefina's sells Bicolano products and dishes having originated from Region 5, and 70% of its sales are through TikTok Shop.

The Marikina-based Alta PH employs senior shoemakers to create leather footwear from cowhide sourced from Bulacan.

