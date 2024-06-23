Women entrepreneurs thrive on TikTok shop

Hiraya Pilipina is just one of the many entrepreneurs who have found their community on TikTok Shop.

MANILA, Philippines — In the dynamic realm of e-commerce, entrepreneurs do not know really know if the business they put together will thrive. The market is just too huge, too diverse, and the choice of merchandise so wide and unpredictable. They have to be willing to grow their businesses at a slow pace, moving and adjusting to the dictates of the digital marketplace.

Given this scenario, women entrepreneurs have been making significant strides, reshaping the landscape with their innovation and resilience.

As the digital marketplace continues to evolve, attention turns to pioneering female-led enterprises, whose narratives of success serve as both inspiration and empowerment. Against this backdrop, TikTok Shop emerges as a platform to spotlight the achievements of women-owned local shops, showcasing their journeys and the distinctive offerings they bring to the table.

Two of the women-led businesses that are now thriving in the e-commerce domain are Hiraya Pilipina and Gorgeous Glow Philippines. Both have found their footing on platform and leveraged its dynamic features to forge meaningful connections with their audience.

Addressing women's beauty and hygiene concerns

Cleo Loque, founder of Hiraya Pilipina, stands as one of the beacons of female entrepreneurship on the platform. With a mission to provide innovative solutions for women's everyday struggles, Cleo has carved a niche with products ranging from nipple pasties to silicone bras and dream bamboo pads. Despite facing initial challenges as a young entrepreneur, Cleo's perseverance and dedication have propelled Hiraya Pilipina to new heights.

Through short-form videos and live selling sessions, she has fostered a community around her brand, with 60% of her revenue flowing from the platform.

Providing glow to Filipinas

Rosenda Casaje, the bright mind behind Gorgeous Glow Philippines, has transformed from being an introverted entrepreneur to a multimillion-dollar business owner with the help of the opportunities available on the platform. Specializing in skincare and beauty products, Rosenda's brand aims to help women embrace their unique glow and radiate confidence.

The platform's impact on Rosenda extends beyond her brand's growth. She has created job opportunities, thus providing livelihood for countless people and fostering economic empowerment within her community.

Her brand's exponential growth, reaching multimillion-dollar levels, also enabled her to establish a dedicated 3,000-square-meter warehouse for her company.

Cleo and Rosenda are just two of the women entrepreneurs who have made a name for themselves and their brands on the platform.

