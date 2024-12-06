Tech the halls: Budget-friendly gift ideas from vivo under P10,000

MANILA, Philippines — The holiday season is here, and it's time to spread joy and make memories that count! Forget the usual scarves or mugs! This year, give your loved ones the gift of tech that enhances their everyday lives. Smartphones and gadgets are the ultimate presents, offering convenience, creativity and connection.

Whether you're treating someone special or rewarding yourself with your 13th-month pay, vivo’s stylish and budget-friendly devices are perfect for everyone on your list. Here are four festive finds under P10,000 to make this season extra merry and bright!

vivo Y28, all-rounder gift for as low as P7,999

For the multitasker in your life, the vivo Y28 is a stellar pick. Its 6000mAh all-day battery with 44W fast charging ensures they’re always powered up for whatever the day brings.

Built for adventure, the Y28 features IP64 dust-tight and splash-resistant protection, so it's ready for holiday fun, rain or shine.

With its 50MP HD main camera, dual stereo speakers, up to 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, this device is an all-in-one package. And to add some festive cheer, its Dynamic Light feature syncs with music, notifications, and even the camera's timer!

vivo Y19s, reliable choice for as low as P6,499

Need a dependable gift? The vivo Y19s is your go-to. It boasts a 5500mAh battery with a four-year health guarantee, ensuring the battery stays strong for multiple Christmases to come.

Just like the Y28, it has IP64 dust-tight and splash-resistant protection, offering peace of mind in any situation.

Photography lovers will appreciate the 50MP AI Night Camera and AI Photo Enhance feature, while multitaskers will enjoy up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage—perfect for creating memories that last.

vivo Y03t, big features for as low as P4,399

For those who value simplicity and practicality, the vivo Y03t delivers in style. Its 6.56” sunlight display with a 90Hz refresh rate ensures clear, smooth visuals. The 5000mAh battery provides long-lasting performance, while up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage make it a reliable daily companion.

This sleek smartphone is ideal for loved ones who prefer functionality with a touch of style at a price that’s truly a gift.

vivo TWS 3e, top-tier audio for only P1,999

Complete the holiday tech bundle with the vivo TWS 3e. Featuring intelligent active noise cancellation that reduces noise by up to 73%, these earbuds deliver crystal-clear sound for music, gaming, and calls.

With an impressive 42 hours of battery life (including the charging case), IP54 dust and splash protection, 88ms low gaming latency, and DeepX 3.0 sound effects, the TWS 3e is a must-have for anyone who values immersive sound and style.

Make it a #MerryvivoChristmas

vivo’s holiday lineup is all about giving gifts that bring people closer. With vivo, giving meaningful gifts that inspire connection and joy is effortless.

Visit vivo concept stores nationwide or shop online with Shopee, Lazada, and vivo e-store to discover these budget-friendly options and celebrate the season with a #MerryvivoChristmas.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.