Smart spices up Christmas with â€˜Holideals Promoâ€™Â 

Smart spices up Christmas with ‘Holideals Promo’

MANILA, Philippines — Mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) is pulling out all the stops to delight customers this Christmas season as it unveils its Smart Holideals Promo, which gives subscribers data freebies daily; 5G smartphones, Viu, and Foodpanda vouchers in weekly raffles; and a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser ZX in the grand raffle.

Running from November 13, 2024 to January 31, 2025, the Smart Holideals promo is open to all new and loyal Smart Prepaid, Smart Bro Prepaid, and Smart Postpaid subscribers, who can earn and accumulate raffle entries with their Smart transactions.

“Our Smart Holideals Promo is our big way of thanking and giving back to all our new and loyal subscribers for their continued trust in our services,” said Kristine Go, senior vice president for Smart Consumer Wireless Business.

“With more than 600 lucky winners every week, this is definitely one of our biggest promos in recent years, so we encourage everyone to join and not miss the chance to win amazing prizes,” she added.

New Smart Prepaid and Smart Bro Prepaid subscribers activating their account instantly get one raffle entry.

On the other hand, current Smart Prepaid and Smart Bro Prepaid customers instantly get 1 raffle entry for every registration to PowerAll 99, and 2 raffle entries for every registration to PowerAll 149.

Meanwhile, new Smart Postpaid customers activating Plan 599 will instantly earn 6 raffle entries, while those activating or renewing Plan 999 and above will instantly earn 10 raffle entries.

Smart Postpaid customers will also earn 1 raffle entry for every subscription to Data Booster+ 1GB.

Subscribers get 1GB of free data for every PowerAll top-up or Postpaid 1GB Data Booster+.

Meanwhile, weekly winners will take home a new 5G smartphone, such as the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S24, or a ZTE Blade A75 5G phone.

Hundreds of lucky Smart customers will also win a one-year subscription to the popular streaming platform Viu as well as P200 discount vouchers from the online delivery platform FoodPanda.

Raffle entries can be earned and accumulated until January 31, 2025. All these prizes and giveaways will lead to the grand draw happening on February 4, 2025, where one lucky Smart subscriber will drive home a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser ZX.



To learn more about Smart Holideals promo, visit smart.com.ph/holideals