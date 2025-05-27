Is AI good or bad? Catriona Gray weighs in

MANILA, Philippines — From pure science fiction, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a part of everyday life.

At the recent launch of Ogawa’s new massage chairs with AI, Philstar.com asked Catriona Gray on her take about AI, and in true Miss Universe fashion, she aced the Q&A (question and answer) on artificial intelligence using her natural intelligence.

“I think AI is becoming such a broad thing with so many different uses that it's hard to dictate whether it is good or bad,” Gray began.

“It definitely has great uses and it definitely has uses that we're kind of, I feel, like need more caution in going into on the side that I've let it into my life.”

AI, according to her, has so far been useful in keeping herself abreast with the latest news, as well as in helping her build a travel plan.

“I love that I’ve been using it to summarize articles that I can access the summary at three different points. So I love that, you know, ChatGPT, it's like making an itinerary for me with two days in this country and stopping at these places. Like it's really helpful.”

With the right caution and with responsible use, AI can be a very good ally, affirmed Catriona.

“I think it's just we have to continue talking about the use of AI, where it's going to be implemented, how it's going to be policed. And just make sure that it's used responsibly, I think.” — Video by Anjilica Andaya