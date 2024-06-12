Google celebrates Philippine Independence Day 2024 via Doodle

June 12 commemorates the declaration of the country's independence from Spain in 1898.

MANILA, Philippines — Google is celebrating the Philippine Independence Day by highlighting the Philippine flag in its doodle.

"Happy Independence Day, Philippines! Today's annual Independence Day Doodle features the Filipino flag waving in the sky," Google wrote.

Katipunan member Emilio Aguinaldo declared the independence after US declared war on Spain.

A year later, he became the country's first president of the republic.

Initially, the Philippines' Independence Day was commemorated on July 4, the same with the United States.

Then President Diosdado Macapagal moved it to June 12, 1898, on which Aguinaldo issued the Philippine Declaration of Independence from Spain.

