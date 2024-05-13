Philippines’ only AI eye robot can detect diseases beyond eyes

MANILA, Philippines — Together with its new Spring/Summer 2024 collection and designer glasses, eyewear store chain Vision Express recently presented to the public its new Vision Bot at the “Summer Solstice” launch in Balmori Tent in Rockwell, Makati City.

To showcase its commitment to innovative and revolutionary eye care, Vision Express said in a statement that it proudly stands as the sole provider in the Philippines offering a pre-diagnosis screening through the groundbreaking Vision Bot.

A marvel of AI (Artificial Intelligence) robotics and advanced ocular screening technologies, the Vision Bot conducts a comprehensive eye exam with unmatched precision and efficiency, evaluating history, visual acuity tests, refraction, and binocular, and visual field screenings.

Beyond providing a person’s eye grade and detecting eye diseases, it even offers an unprecedented feature capable of providing pre-diagnosis advanced screening for Diabetes and Hypertension. This state-of-the-art AI technology provides detailed yet accurate results in just under three minutes, going beyond the ordinary and setting a new standard for eye care service.

“As we unveil our Spring/Summer 2024 Collection and showcase the remarkable advancements in eye care technology, I am reminded of the profound impact that our collective efforts have on the lives of all Filipinos… our mission is to ensure every Filipino has access to the highest quality eye care available in the country,” said Vision Express Managing Director Neelam Gopwani.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Gopwani said the Vision Bot is part of the brand’s pursuit of excellence.

“We take care of your eyes for decades to come. We’re here for your eyes, for your family, and we’re here to bring the best technology to take care of your eyes, but don’t forget, we bring the best brands,” she said. “We want to show that we have style and function all in the same place…”