Personalize your own Lego in Dubai

MANILA, Philippines — The Lego. It is probably one of the smartest building block toys ever invented. We all grew up playing with these educational blocks and learned to build cars, people, robots, houses and many other mini and giant figures with them. It is one of those “intelligent” toys that evolve through the years, along with the shift from manual to digital play. Nowadays, you can build you own Lego figure — and even personalize it.

Over at the Dubai Mall in modern Dubai, the first Lego Minifigure factory in the region allows you to design and create a custom-made Lego Minifigure via touchscreen computers in the store. You can choose from your favorite accessories, such as smiling faces, hairstyles, musical instruments to hold or even pets to walk. When the design is done, the Minifigure is printed, and it will be ready in a few minutes.

How cool is that! And what a wonderfully personalized souvenir to bring home from Dubai!

The Lego Group recently successfully launched "Play Unstoppable" in the Philippines, a campaign geared toward inspiring girls to explore and express their creativity without limits. This follows the research commissioned by the toy company revealing that while girls feel increasingly confident to engage in all types of play, they remain held back by society’s ingrained gender stereotypes.

According to the findings, three-quarters (76%) of young girls feel confident in their creativity. But these decline as they get older with two-thirds reporting they often feel worried about sharing their ideas. This is compounded by the pressure of perfectionism and anxiety about making mistakes (72%). Even parents agree – 71% say girls are more likely to hold back developing their ideas, because of these pressures.

“In an increasingly AI-driven world, creativity is the magic that will set us apart. LEGO play, whether it’s free building or instruction-based, helps develop essential skills that are equally relevant to all children in today’s world. Because when girls have the space and freedom to express themselves fully, they are unstoppable – and that’s exactly what our play unstoppable movement celebrates,” said Alero Akuya, Vice President of Global Brand at the Lego Group.

In a mission to break these barriers, the group hosted a series of creativity caravans around Metro Manila. A wide range of themes are available in store so girls can build and play without limits. Drop by your nearest Certified Store (Alabang Town Center, BGC, TriNoma, Shangri-La Plaza, UP Town Center) now or visit all leading toy stores near you or through official stores online such as bankeebricks.ph, Lazada, and Shopee. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo