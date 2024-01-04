Meet Bard, the Google AI and your new kitchen assistant

MANILA, Philippines — In this day and age, when Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a real thing and its presence can help get things done both at work and at home, it is convenient to have an AI around if you can afford it.

But if you cannot afford it just yet, you can still avail of the assistance that an AI offers by asking for and conversing with Bard.

Bard is Google’s resident AI. Available in over 40 languages, Bard can supercharge your imagination, boost your productivity, and help you bring new ideas into your daily life—whether you want help planning a party or understanding really complex topics.

Bard can also be your new kitchen assistant. Knowledgeable about cooking and equipped with plenty of recipes that can come in handy no matter what the situation calls for, Bard can make recommendations and has the ability to digest vast amounts of data, including food trends and ingredient combinations. Then the algorithms analyze this information to develop an understanding of flavor profiles and popular dishes.

You can, for example, ask Bard for recipes that are perfect for a rainy day and are easy to prepare, and the suggestions will be there for you to choose from. True, AI cannot replace humans in creating recipes, but it has the capacity to store plenty of information, including plenty of recipes. And if you are undecided on what to cook, trying to come up with a menu can be time-consuming. This is where Bard comes in to spark inspiration and complement your initial ideas.

Ask Bard a simple question as “What healthy recipes can I cook on a rainy day?” Or be more specific by saying, “What 30-minute recipes can you recommend for a rainy day?”

Some of those which Bard accurately turned out include:

Chicken Noodle Soup: This classic comfort food is perfect for a rainy day. It's easy to make and the ingredients can be adjusted according to preference.

Beef Stroganoff: This hearty beef dish is great for meat lovers on a rainy day. It’s also easy to make and can be served over rice or noodles.

Pasta with Pesto Sauce: Got some leftover pesto sauce and some pasta lying around? This quick and easy dish is a great way to use up leftover pesto sauce, as all you have to do is boil the noodles and top it with the delicious sauce.

Veggie Omelette: Or maybe you’re feeling like eggs. You can go healthy with this particular recipe that uses veggies as a filler in a hot and fluffy omelette.

Grilled Salmon with Roasted Vegetables: There’s nothing like fish, too. If you’ve got some salmon in your freezer, thaw it out and throw it in the pan with some vegetables for a scrumptious and healthy meal.

Ask Bard for more, and the AI will happily oblige.