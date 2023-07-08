^

Gadgets

Hydrogen-fueled car sets new Guinness World Record

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 8, 2023 | 3:07pm
Hydrogen-fueled car sets new Guinness World Record
Student team from the Delft University of Technology with the record-setting EcoRunner XIII
Guinness World Records

MANILA, Philippines — A team of students from the Netherlands has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest distance traveled by a hydrogen-fueled car on a full tank.

Delft University of Technology students drove an EcoRunner XIII for 2,488 kilometers on just 950 grams of hydrogen fuel, a year after a previous model bagged the first spot in the Hydrogen Efficiency Challenge.

For comparison, that is roughly a longer distance than from Manila to Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur, improving the case for hydrogen fuel as a better alternative for vehicles.

The student team initially wanted to break the car's previous record of 2,056 kilometers, which it did after two days of driving on Germany's Immendingen test track at 45 kilometers per hour (full speed) but still had hydrogen fuel to spare.

Related: Nigeria chef cooks up Guinness record in four days

The 24-man team decided to see the car's maximum distance on a full tank. It came to a full stop after driving for almost 2,500 kilometers.

The car drove for 30 minutes, shy of 72 hours, and only stopped every two hours to switch drivers; only one person can fit in the small car.

The EcoRunner was a concept car constantly in development for nearly 20 years, with the first three-wheeled version setting a record after driving 557 kilometers on just a liter of petrol in 2006.

Students then began using hydrogen fuel, where the first four-wheeled urban model from 2021 set another record after driving for 1,195 kilometers — notably less than half of the newly-set record — in 36 hours on a single tank.

The current EcoRunner XIII model is lighter with a refined aerodynamic shape, almost shaped like a bullet, and operated through an electrochemical reaction. Its hydrogen gas is routed from a tank to a fuel cell that produces an electric current, with water vapor being the only emission.

RELATED: Incentivizing Filipinos for using electric vehicles gains more support

GUINNESS

GUINNESS WORLD RECORD

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS

HYDROGEN CAR

HYDROGEN CARS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Be the vivo student and teacher this school year
Sponsored
June 16, 2023 - 2:30pm

Be the vivo student and teacher this school year

June 16, 2023 - 2:30pm
Teachers can use smartphones like vivo Y Series as a teaching aid to access websites, mobile apps and videos to engage their...
Gadgets
fbtw
Google's earthquake alert effectively warned Filipinos moments before quake
June 15, 2023 - 3:12pm

Google's earthquake alert effectively warned Filipinos moments before quake

By Kristofer Purnell | June 15, 2023 - 3:12pm
Filipinos were able to anticipate an earthquake largely because of Google's Android Earthquake Alerts System that...
Gadgets
fbtw
4 things that make the new ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED 'thincredible'
Sponsored
June 8, 2023 - 10:00am

4 things that make the new ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED 'thincredible'

By Jap Tobias | June 8, 2023 - 10:00am
ASUS pushed the boundaries of design and technology in its latest iteration of ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED to make it the ideal...
Gadgets
fbtw
vivo V27 5G showcased at Cyberzone Mobile Mania
Sponsored
June 6, 2023 - 9:20am

vivo V27 5G showcased at Cyberzone Mobile Mania

June 6, 2023 - 9:20am
vivo showcased its latest V Series smartphone, the V27 5G, and its exclusive features during the launch of Cyberzone Mobile...
Gadgets
fbtw
The Philippines ranks 27th in cybersecurity literacy
June 2, 2023 - 4:47pm

The Philippines ranks 27th in cybersecurity literacy

By Kristofer Purnell | June 2, 2023 - 4:47pm
Even at 27th place, the Philippines earned 66 points, a point higher than the global average. The country is behind Malaysia...
Gadgets
fbtw
Barbie Forteza, David Licauco, Martin del Rosario star in anti-scam campaign
June 2, 2023 - 9:26am

Barbie Forteza, David Licauco, Martin del Rosario star in anti-scam campaign

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | June 2, 2023 - 9:26am
There’s a whole new and beautiful world out there in cyberspace. Where we used to rely on manual power, the Internet...
Gadgets
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with