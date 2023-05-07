^

Kathryn Bernardo leads Guinness record-breaking event for largest aerobic weight training class

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 7, 2023 | 2:36pm
Kathryn Bernardo leads Guinness record-breaking event for largest aerobic weight training class
Actress Kathryn Bernardo, together with Gatorade Philippines, breaks the Guinness World Record for the "Largest Aerobic Weight Training Class" with 1,308 people participating in the Gatorade No Sugar Sweat Fest held at the Mall of Asia Concert Grounds on May 6, 2023.
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Kathryn Bernardo achieved another feat, this time leading a record-breaking event. 

The actress, together with Gatorade Philippines, broke the Guinness World Record for the "Largest Aerobic Weight Training Class" with 1,308 people participating at the Gatorade No Sugar Sweat Fest on May 6, 2023, held at the Malll of Asia Concert Grounds in Pasay City. 

The new record broke the records set by Hour of Power and Honley High School, both held in the United Kingdom with 978 participants.

“I am very honored to be a part of the Gatorade team. I move a lot so Gatorade No Sugar is the perfect companion whenever I break a sweat from various physical activities because it keeps me well-hydrated and makes exercising so much fun. Aside from enjoying it because it has no sugar and no calories, it also tastes really good!” Kathryn said. 

Kathryn Bernardo warming up for Gatorade No Sugar Sweat Fest.

Apart from setting a new world record, the festival also featured coaches and fitness experts who shared insights on hydration and wellness. Some of the partners invited were the Gatorade Sports Science Institute and the Philippine Society of Nutritionist-Dietitians.

“The Sweat Fest is indeed a milestone not just for Gatorade No Sugar but for the country. Not only we were able to prove that we could set a world record by gathering like-minded individuals; more importantly, we were able to impart the value of proper hydration with fitness enthusiasts, which is, more often than not, overlooked by many,” said Ray Philip Pine, PepsiCo Marketing Director.

Kathryn Bernardo leads Guinness record-breaking event for largest aerobic weight training class
1 hour ago

Kathryn Bernardo leads Guinness record-breaking event for largest aerobic weight training class

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kathryn Bernardo led the record-breaking event yesterday at the Mall of Asia Concert Grounds. 
