LIST: 4 huge perks of gaming on big screen laser TV

MANILA, Philippines — Does size matter when it comes to choosing a great TV for gaming? The easy answer is yes. You get huge perks when using a big screen for playing video games, #CreatingAWholeNewWorld of enjoyment that you never thought possible.

With all the highly anticipated games and consoles coming out at the start of the new year, now is the best time to upgrade to a large screen TV for gaming, such as the 100” Hisense 4K UHD Laser Smart TV.

Here are four reasons why it’s a great choice for gaming:

1. Huge screen, great view

Playing on a huge screen allows you to see every detail, whether big or small, so you can enjoy more immersive gaming.

Plus, when you’re in multiplayer mode where the screen is split between a number of players, there’s no need to worry about anyone’s space being too small when you’re playing on a 100” TV.

2. Exceptional picture quality, color output

The Hisense 4K UHD Laser Smart TV uses X-Fusion Laser Light technology, with a unique laser engine that provides amazing picture quality and color output, better than traditional projectors.

This TV uses dual red and blue color lasers that create more accurate colors on screen. You can adjust picture settings to suit your preferences and conveniently switch to game mode when it’s time to play.

It is also equipped with High Dynamic Range (HDR) display making it ideal for HDR-supported games. HDR delivers outstanding color and detail to make the viewing experience even better.

Plus, with this TV’s 4K UHD screen with 3840x2160 resolution, you can expect smooth motion and exceptional images so you #SeetheIncredible as you play, as well as when viewing cutscenes.

3. Minimal display alterations

The Hisense 100” Laser TV is equipped with an Optimized Ambient Light Rejecting Screen, which allows consistent viewing from nearly every angle, even when it’s bright.

This thin and lightweight giant screen perfectly complements the laser projector, which emits higher lumens that allows it to be used even in daylight for all-day enjoyment.

4. Amazing audio

The 100” Hisense 4K UHD Laser Smart TV comes with 14 Harman Kardon speakers embedded into the console, along with a separate subwoofer connected via Bluetooth creating cinematic-quality audio that enhances gaming experience.

This TV runs on the Hisense proprietary Operating System, Vidaa U, with a simple, easy-to-navigate interface.

This OS allows easy switching between compatible video streaming apps, such as Netflix and YouTube. The TV also comes with a built-in safety sensor, approved for household use, so there’s no need to worry about any concerns regarding using lasers at home.

You can learn more about these features by watching this video:

Aside from the 100” 4K UHD Laser Smart TV, Hisense also has other TV categories and appliances available in the Philippines. Other Hisense products are: 4K ULED Smart TV, 4K UHD Smart TV, Smart TV, Digital LED TV, Refrigerator, Chest Freezer and Air Conditioners.

You may check out all of the Hisense products at any leading appliance store nationwide.

For more updates, visit the Hisense website, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.