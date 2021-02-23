THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
LIST: 4 huge perks of gaming on big screen laser TV
With all the highly anticipated games and consoles coming out at the start of the new year, now is the best time to upgrade to a large screen TV for gaming, such as the 100” Hisense 4K UHD Laser Smart TV.
Photo Release

LIST: 4 huge perks of gaming on big screen laser TV

(Philstar.com) - February 23, 2021 - 2:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — Does size matter when it comes to choosing a great TV for gaming? The easy answer is yes. You get huge perks when using a big screen for playing video games, #CreatingAWholeNewWorld of enjoyment that you never thought possible.

With all the highly anticipated games and consoles coming out at the start of the new year, now is the best time to upgrade to a large screen TV for gaming, such as the 100” Hisense 4K UHD Laser Smart TV.

Here are four reasons why it’s a great choice for gaming:

1. Huge screen, great view

Playing on a huge screen allows you to see every detail, whether big or small, so you can enjoy more immersive gaming.

Plus, when you’re in multiplayer mode where the screen is split between a number of players, there’s no need to worry about anyone’s space being too small when you’re playing on a 100” TV.

2. Exceptional picture quality, color output

The Hisense 4K UHD Laser Smart TV uses X-Fusion Laser Light technology, with a unique laser engine that provides amazing picture quality and color output, better than traditional projectors.

This TV uses dual red and blue color lasers that create more accurate colors on screen. You can adjust picture settings to suit your preferences and conveniently switch to game mode when it’s time to play.

It is also equipped with High Dynamic Range (HDR) display making it ideal for HDR-supported games. HDR delivers outstanding color and detail to make the viewing experience even better.

Plus, with this TV’s 4K UHD screen with 3840x2160 resolution, you can expect smooth motion and exceptional images so you #SeetheIncredible as you play, as well as when viewing cutscenes.

3. Minimal display alterations

The Hisense 100” Laser TV is equipped with an Optimized Ambient Light Rejecting Screen, which allows consistent viewing from nearly every angle, even when it’s bright.

This thin and lightweight giant screen perfectly complements the laser projector, which emits higher lumens that allows it to be used even in daylight for all-day enjoyment. 

4. Amazing audio

The 100” Hisense 4K UHD Laser Smart TV comes with 14 Harman Kardon speakers embedded into the console, along with a separate subwoofer connected via Bluetooth creating cinematic-quality audio that enhances gaming experience.

This TV runs on the Hisense proprietary Operating System, Vidaa U, with a simple, easy-to-navigate interface.

This OS allows easy switching between compatible video streaming apps, such as Netflix and YouTube. The TV also comes with a built-in safety sensor, approved for household use, so there’s no need to worry about any concerns regarding using lasers at home.

You can learn more about these features by watching this video:

Aside from the 100” 4K UHD Laser Smart TV, Hisense also has other TV categories and appliances available in the Philippines. Other Hisense products are: 4K ULED Smart TV, 4K UHD Smart TV, Smart TV, Digital LED TV, Refrigerator, Chest Freezer and Air Conditioners.

You may check out all of the Hisense products at any leading appliance store nationwide. 

 

For more updates, visit the Hisense website, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

HISENSE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
All-day performance smartphone vivo Y31 packs impressive gaming specs
3 days ago
All-day performance smartphone vivo Y31 packs impressive gaming specs
3 days ago
With the growing demand and changing needs of today’s mobile gamers, vivo introduces the gem that is in Y31: an all-day...
Gadgets
fbfb
Screen time use during pandemic: Doctors share tips
5 days ago
Screen time use during pandemic: Doctors share tips
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
Our gadgets have undoubtedly served as our lifeline during this pandemic.
Gadgets
fbfb
Get all-day fun and entertainment in vivo Y31, available starting February 6
Sponsored
17 days ago
Get all-day fun and entertainment in vivo Y31, available starting February 6
17 days ago
Today’s content-loving generation are set to have their expectations exceeded with the latest from vivo’s Y series,...
Gadgets
fbfb
Upgrade your smartphone gaming with newest vivo Y31
Sponsored
18 days ago
Upgrade your smartphone gaming with newest vivo Y31
18 days ago
Designed for efficiency and versatility, the Y31 runs on the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 6-series octa-core processor....
Gadgets
fbfb
Pinoy-made game simulates nightmare of COVID-19 management
26 days ago
Pinoy-made game simulates nightmare of COVID-19 management
By Ratziel San Juan | 26 days ago
Of course, the population can always say “No!” to health protocols and carry on partying and spreading the v...
Gadgets
fbfb
Acer releases first Ryzen-powered Chromebook
Sponsored
26 days ago
Acer releases first Ryzen-powered Chromebook
26 days ago
Acer unveiled Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-1H/ CP514-HH)—its first Chromebook with new AMD Ryzen™ 3000 C-Series...
Gadgets
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with