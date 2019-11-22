Vivo S1 Pro empowers youth to define their unique style

MANILA, Philippines — Vivo, the leading technology company, has again wowed the world by merging its signature photography technologies and powerful software, to deliver the S1 Pro.

S1 Pro is more than just cutting-edge technology alone, it is a remarkable concept that raises the bar for trendsetting design. It promises to empower youth to define their unique style.

Inspired by images of jewelry and royal palaces, S1 Pro's design conjures a refreshed look that adds a unique and dynamic feel. Even the 48MP AI Quad Camera is cleverly arranged to form a diamond shape.

“S1 Pro combines industry-leading features that highlight our dedication to deliver high-quality yet stunning smartphone designs for consumers, especially the youth,” said Charisma Buan, Vivo PR team lead.

“S1 Pro is a true example of how we design industry-leading smartphone experiences to fit the needs of our young consumers in the Philippines,” she added.

In-display fingerprint scanning

With just a single touch on the S1 Pro display, the screen can be instantly unlocked, thanks to its in-display fingerprint scanning technology. It also comes with a variety of animation effects to make phone unlocking easy and fun.

S1 Pro also comes with the 6.38-inch Super AMOLED Display with a 90% screen-to-body ratio. This compliments the younger generation’s love of enjoying borderless and immersive viewing.

Professional-grade photography

Vivo perfectly understands consumers’ need to capture clear selfies. The 32MP front camera aims to showcase each individual’s beautiful and flawless self. It is also equipped with AI Face Beauty that enhances facial features.

With the 48MP AI Quad Camera, shooting like a pro has never been this fun and enjoyable. Its main camera is supported by wide-angle, macro, bokeh lenses and AI algorithms.

The S1 Pro expands users’ viewing angle to 120 degrees with the 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera, which helps to broaden photography horizons. To polish the look, S1 Pro also comes with Pose Master that can adjust users’ angle and guide the subject to pose for better pictures.

Powerful and built to last

S1 Pro comes with its signature Multi-Turbo that increases the smartphone’s performing and speed. Its Game Center allows users to quickly check phone performance to ensure an immersive gaming experience.

The smartphone also comes with Voice Changer, so users can select from a variety of voices during gaming while protecting privacy.

S1 Pro’s powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octacore processor is supported by 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM to ensure fast and smooth performance for user’s multi-tasking and gaming needs.

It also houses a 4500mAh battery with Dual-Engine Fast Charging Technology.

Availability

S1 Pro comes in Knight Black and Fancy Skytrend setting color options to match the lifestyles of today’s youth.

The S1 Pro will be available in the Philippines starting November 30 for P15,999.