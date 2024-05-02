G-Shock, Land Cruiser collaborate for new watch

MANILA, Philippines — G-Shock and Team Land Cruiser (TLC) joined forces again for Master of G Mudman or GW-9500TLC-1.

The entire design of the collaboration timepiece expresses the spirit of challenge that defines TLC, a veteran of Dakar Rally, which is considered as the toughest race in the world.

The watch is based on the earlier edition of MUDMAN GW-9500, a sturdy piece of outdoor gear known for delivering in the most punishing conditions.

The limited-edition model packs a punch in terms of aesthetics and function. From colors to materials and other features, the watch aims to be any outdoor enthusiast’s dream accessory.

“G-Shock watches are designed to be tough, durable, and reliable. On top of the high-quality resin, they are also made of stainless steel and sapphire crystal so you can be assured that a G-Shock timepiece is long lasting,” said Isabella Concepcion, Business Development Head of CSC Time.



“Casio is honored to collaborate once again with the Toyota Land Cruiser Autobody. This latest offering perfectly represents the characteristics of a G-SHOCK [IC12] wearer: resilient, strong and ready to face any challenges,” she added.

The limited-edition watch features a black and red color scheme inspired by the Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport, the car raced by TLC in the Dakar Rally. An ion plating is applied to the metal bezel as part of the overall black look and set off with red accents which include the red line decorating the button at 3 o’clock and side surfaces.



The design evokes the toughness of a racing machine capable of delivering in harsh conditions across an approximately 10,000-km course.

The solid, rugged exterior design features a multi-component structure and independent front button. Incorporating cut glass with a special glass adhesion method and a Carbon Core Guard structure, the watch has a smaller, slimmer form that delivers durability, operability, and a comfortable fit.

Other notable aspects of the watch include a Triple Sensor (digital compass, barometer/altimeter, and thermometer) that senses natural changes. The watch also boasts of Multi-band 6 radio control and solar power for accurate timekeeping and Super Illuminator (high-brightness full-auto LED or light-emitting diode backlight) for maintaining watch readability in the dark.

