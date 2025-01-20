San Mig Light's new lifestyle icons are Gen Zs on a mission: Meet Neil, Scott and Leika

Three Gen Zs are the embodiment of this: Neil Feranil, Leika Ong and Scott Lomboy who are named San Mig Light’s newest Lifestyle Icons.

MANILA, Philippines — Known for their free-spirited, ambitious and outspoken personalities, Gen Zs today are finding their purpose on social media.

Content creation is giving them the voice to showcase their true nature. Just like everyone else, they too face struggles and yet, they make sure to find and enjoy a light life.

Three Gen Zs are the embodiment of this: Neil Feranil, Leika Ong and Scott Lomboy who were named San Mig Light’s newest Lifestyle Icons.

Philstar.com/Anj Andaya

Neil, Leika and Scott were awarded last November 7 in a party that culminated Camp Light, San Mig Light’s first-ever nationwide online search for the newest Gen Z lifestyle icons ages 21 years old and above, who will serve as brand ambassadors.

They have the passion to express themselves both on and off the camera, showcasing their talents and personalities, and more importantly the drive to make the most out of life. They will receive a P100,000 cash prize and a full-year contract with San Mig Light.

Leika, a 21-year-old graduating college student, described herself as an “outgoing and energetic girly who is always on the move,” but she always makes it a point to find joy in every moment.

She told Philstar.com, “Aside from being a student, I am also a loving daughter and a friend, I have a lot of things on my plate. [I make sure to] be happy with everything that I do because you only live once.”

Philstar.com/Anj Andaya

Whenever she faces some difficulties in life, she knows that it will only make her stronger. Leika is also into content creation, modeling and dancing.

Neil, 23, on the other hand, considers himself as a “Jack of all trades” who does hosting, live streams and vlogs on fashion, lifestyle and entertainment.

According to him, joining and winning Camp Light has been such a fun journey. Being chosen as a Gen Z lifestyle icon, he also wants to use the opportunity to spread social media responsibility among his community.

Philstar.com/Anj Andaya

“As a lifestyle icon, it’s a big responsibility and I want to use this platform wisely. If I am given the chance, I want to tell everyone to use social media wisely,” Neil shared, adding that they should still balance their private life.

Lastly, Scott, 25, does acting gigs for commercials and TVs. For Camp Light, he made sure to showcase his talent on acting, as well as his funny side and being makulit.

“Meron akong konting talent na gustong ipamahagi, [ang] makapagpasaya at maka-inspire especially sa youth,” he said in an interview with Philstar.com.

Asked what his message is to his fellow youth, Scott answered, “Huwag sumuko sa mga pangarap nila. At kung merong opportunities, ibigay nyo lang ang 110% para wala kayong regret someday.”

Admittedly, they’re not always the bubbly personalities that their followers see on social media. They still feel down sometimes, but during these moments, the trio is confident they can get back into the light life.

Philstar.com/Anj Andaya

“I’m simple. I like listening to music. When I listen to music it makes me feel things. When I’m sad, I listen to senti music. When I’m happy, I listen to EDM, techno music,” Neil related.

“I surround myself with amazing people like my family and my friends. That is one way that I can balance things out. Once I am with them, I just relax and celebrate life,” Leika shared.

Scott also gets much-needed support from his family. He enjoys hanging out and playing basketball with his friends. “Magbi-beer din, like San Mig Light.”

Camp Light’s months-long search for Gen Z lifestyle icons ages 21 and up had video entries posted on TikTok and Instagram, each contestant showcasing what it’s like to #FitIntotheLightLife. They came from different parts of the country and from various backgrounds.

The Top 10 finalists were named in October and were tasked to create two more creative videos, be it funny skits, GRWM, day-in-the-life vlog, travel videos, and storytelling, among others.

San Mig Light chose theTtop 3 winners based on brand fit, presentation and appearance, video content creativity and audience impact.

Follow the journey of Neil, Leika and Scott as San Mig Light’s Gen Z lifestyle Icons and discover how you too can live the light life.

San Mig Light’s new lifestyle icons are just one of the many exciting things that the brand has in store. Watch out for more by following @sanmiglightph on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Promo runs from July 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024

PER DOH-FDA-CFRR Permit No.0867 s. 2024



Drink responsibly.

ASC Ref. No. S0163P121124S

Editor's Note: This #Brandspace story is created with San Mig Light. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.