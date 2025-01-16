Island culinary destination: Spanish chef whips up new dishes at lush Movenpick Boracay

MANILA, Philippines — Boracay is often associated with the main beach — that long stretch that is often the backdrop for Instagram posts.

There is, however, a part of Boracay that is more laidback, settled in its own cove that gives its guests more quiet time and space to soak in the world-famous island’s white sands and gorgeous sunset.

Movenpick’s Boracay property is among the three resorts that share its own strip of paradise in Punta Bunga Cove.

New Spanish chef

Movenpick started out as a restaurant brand in Switzerland in 1948.

It is not a surprise that Movenpick Boracay puts premium on its food and beverage offerings as it is living up to its Swiss roots.

The Boracay resort tapped Spanish chef Jaime Ramos as its executive chef. Ramos prepared scrumptious and satisfying dishes to sample prior to these being offered to Movenpick’s dining outlets.

At the sampling, the Spanish chef prepared a mix of palate pleasers and cleansers that go well together. Each time the group were to take their lunch or dinner, the chef almost always started with a Ceviche for appetizer. This goes perfectly well with his mains, which included a black Paella and his take on Boracay’s famous Chori Burger.

Apart from Ramos, Movenpick has also tapped a chef dedicated to its pizza offerings at its Italian concept Brezza, which features what is known as “The Beast,” a wood-fire oven imported from Napoli, Italy. Diners can enjoy their pizza in just under a minute, fresh off the oven.

The resort has also hired a new pastry chef. Merot, a French, is particurlar with his pastries, and he is vouching for the resort's baked goods by Chef Dan, such as croissants, Danish, and sourdough, which are part of its popular breakfast buffet at The Market.

The resort's other dining outlets are Smooth Cafe; the Asian-inspired Ssam; the "merienda" (snacks) hangout The Cafe; the by-the-beach hangout Sol Marina Beach Club; and Pool Bar.

“The whole idea is to invest to bring a better level of food because the local market is very much into food. The domestic market is very much into something new. If you come to Boracay, Boracay can be a very nice food destination.

“I really look forward to elevate the cuisine and the gastronomical experience in Movenpick so that it becomes not only a place where, you know, we have good service, a nice beach and a nice pool, but also where we eat very well,” Merot said.

Movenpick is one of the resorts located in Boracay's Punta Bunga Cove.

