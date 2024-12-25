fresh no ads
Recipe: Light Holiday Nuggets Salad on Christmas Day | Philstar.com
^

Food and Leisure

Recipe: Light Holiday Nuggets Salad on Christmas Day

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
December 25, 2024 | 12:20pm
Recipe: Light Holiday Nuggets Salad on Christmas Day
Holiday Nuggets Salad
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — It's Christmas Day, and last night's Noche Buena spread included the staples ham, Queso de Bola, Chicken Galantina, Spaghetti, Leche Flan, and Fruit Salad.

After all the binge-eating last midnight, today will see many eat the dishes from last night. For those who are looking for a new yet easy dish to prepare today, they can opt for a light salad. 

Here is a recipe from Home Foodie and San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center.

Holiday Nuggets Salad

Ingredients:

1 pc. red apple

1 pc. green apple

2 tbsps. fresh lemon or calamansi juice

2 stalks celery, chopped

1/2 cup seedless grapes

1/4 cup cashew nuts

1 1/2 cups Magnolia Real Mayonnaise

Pinch iodized fine salt and pepper

100 grams lettuce leaves

200 grams Purefoods Chicken Breast Nuggets, cooked according to package directions

Procedure:

1. Cut apples into 1-inch cubes. Place in a bowl and mix with lemon juice.

2. Add celery, grapes and cashew nuts. Add mayonnaise and mix well. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Line salad bowl with lettuce leaves. Add salad mixture, and top with chicken nuggets.

*Makes 5 servings.

RELATED: Recipe: Homemade Puto Bumbong

CHRISTMAS

NUGGETS

RECIPE

RECIPES

SALAD
Philstar
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with