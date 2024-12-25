Recipe: Light Holiday Nuggets Salad on Christmas Day

MANILA, Philippines — It's Christmas Day, and last night's Noche Buena spread included the staples ham, Queso de Bola, Chicken Galantina, Spaghetti, Leche Flan, and Fruit Salad.

After all the binge-eating last midnight, today will see many eat the dishes from last night. For those who are looking for a new yet easy dish to prepare today, they can opt for a light salad.

Here is a recipe from Home Foodie and San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center.

Holiday Nuggets Salad

Ingredients:

1 pc. red apple

1 pc. green apple

2 tbsps. fresh lemon or calamansi juice

2 stalks celery, chopped

1/2 cup seedless grapes

1/4 cup cashew nuts

1 1/2 cups Magnolia Real Mayonnaise

Pinch iodized fine salt and pepper

100 grams lettuce leaves

200 grams Purefoods Chicken Breast Nuggets, cooked according to package directions

Procedure:

1. Cut apples into 1-inch cubes. Place in a bowl and mix with lemon juice.

2. Add celery, grapes and cashew nuts. Add mayonnaise and mix well. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Line salad bowl with lettuce leaves. Add salad mixture, and top with chicken nuggets.

*Makes 5 servings.

RELATED: Recipe: Homemade Puto Bumbong