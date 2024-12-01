Recipe: 'Pritchon-style' Lechon Manok

MANILA, Philippines — In a few days, most Filipino households would be celebrating Noche Buena. It is about time to plan for that yearly spread, and so how about experimenting on festive recipes?

Practicing the recipes will give enough time for you to think about how to put a twist in their presentation to make them more interesting for Noche Buena.

Check out this recipe of Lechon Manok from The Maya Kitchen and offer it with the meat flaked and wrapped in crepe like Pritchon. Presented this way, they will be great as pass-arounds during cocktails, a delightful starter for a sit-down lunch or dinner, or one of the new buffet offerings.

Lechon Manok 'Pritchon Style'

Ingredients:

1 whole chicken, approximately 1 kg.

For the brine solution:

1:1 (1 tablespoon salt + 1 tablespoon water) for every kilo of meat

Rosemary leaves

For the crepes:

3 eggs, slightly beaten

1 pack Maya ThinkHeart Whole Wheat Pancake Mix 200 grams

1 1/2 cups milk

3 tbsps. olive oil

Melted butter for greasing

Ripe mangoes, sliced into strips

Ripe tomatoes, coarsely chopped

Coriander leaves

Lettuce

For the honey mustard sauce:

1 cup mayonnaise

2 tbsps. yellow mustard

2-3 tbsps.honey

Salt and pepper to taste

Procedure:

1. Marinate chicken in brine solution, following the ratio of brine per weight, and drain. Preheat oven to 400°F / 205°C. Sprinkle rosemary leaves on chicken then roast in hot oven until golden brown. Cool and flake.

2. Prepare crepe by combining all ingredients in a bowl (milk may be adjusted to thin the batter). Mix well. Pour about 1/4 cup of batter mixture into a hot griddle pan. Allow batter to spread into crepe thickness. Repeat procedure with the remaining batter.

3. Put enough shredded chicken onto each crepe. Add a slice of ripe mangoes, tomatoes and coriander leaves. Roll and then slice into serving pieces. Do the same with the remaining crepes and filling.

4. Serve with honey mustard sauce simply prepared by combining all the ingredients.

