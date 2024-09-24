Corn muffin ice cream, Coke cookie: New snacks to try for adventurous palates

MANILA, Philippines — From mid-September to early October, the Mid-Autumn or Mooncake Festival is commemorated to mark the Chinese autumn harvest with the eating of mooncakes, a pastry typically filled with egg yolk, sweet bean, lotus seed or meat paste, to symbolize prosperity and good fortune.

For those who want an alternative to mooncakes or to celebrate any occasion at all – or just to feel like celebrating anytime even on an ordinary day – make your day extraordinary by trying something new.

Here are some new bold flavors that can add spice to your usual snack breaks:

New treats introduced as Taters turns 'trenta'

What began as a simple stand offering snacks to moviegoers of all ages is now, three decades on, one of the Philippines’ best-known names in the food and beverage sector.

Now celebrating its 30th year, Taters continues to pursue product and service excellence by keeping abreast of the rapidly evolving demands of its highly dynamic market.

From just popcorn and chips, Taters now caters to the diverse tastes of the Filipino public. While light snacks to munch on remain its primary stock in trade, the company has diversified its offerings to include heartier fare: practically everything from hotdogs garnished to one’s liking, to crispy chicken or fish, and to sandwiches to enjoy alone or with a buddy.

The brand’s evolution from a niche cinema snack provider to a versatile and widely accessible purveyor of great food is the secret to its ongoing success - and the rewards are totally "Trenta-stic."

When the world found its bustling activities put to a grinding halt by the onslaught of COVID-19 in 2020, businesses throughout the globe needed to adapt in order to remain afloat and relevant. Taters did so with great aplomb, considering and applying innovative thinking and diversification to ride out the pandemic and come through shining. As a result of this, the brand embraced numerous formats in order to cater to the suddenly evolving needs of its customer base.

Given the challenges faced by the cinema industry during the pandemic, the brand remained a staple for movie lovers. With safety protocols in place, the brand continued to offer its classic snacks, ensuring that the magic of the movies was accompanied by the familiar crunch and flavor of their favorite treats.

For those who used to attend sporting or leisure events onsite, options were also considered. As more people sought out entertainment in safe, controlled environments, the brand expanded its presence in game parks and sports centers. These venues became hotspots for those looking to combine physical activity with tasty snacks, and the brand showed up to meet that demand.

The pandemic was also the boom-time for the streaming media sector as people found ways to stay entertained even as they sheltered in place. To meet the snacking needs of this emergent market, the brand made its products available through community outlets and delivery services, enabling patrons to enjoy their favorite snacks even in the comfort of their homes.

When pandemic restrictions relaxed, the brand gained ground with regard to those patronizing amusement centers and malls. Having kiosks or stalls in these venues gave the public a way to grab and enjoy their favorites from light crunchies to more substantial fare.

Likewise, having a presence in these places enabled the brand to bring their signature snacks to commuters who can now enjoy everything from popcorn to sandwiches even on the go.

“Adapting to the evolving needs of the market keeps us on our toes,” Chief Executive Officer Ana Maria Tanchanco said of how the brand has changed since 2020. “By looking into what customers want, we can calibrate our offerings, do the necessary research and development, and consider innovative additions to satisfy the public.”

This drive towards innovation in product offerings would not, of course, be successful if Taters didn’t join forces with some of the biggest names in the country’s retail scene.

On its 30th year, the brand marks the beginning of an exciting new era in its history as it collaborated with SM Gamepark, the SM Group’s own amusement facilities arm.

“Tying up with SM Gamepark gives us the opportunity to expand our reach to mall-goers who are out for a good time,” stated Chief Operating Officer Joseph Brian Tanchanco. “Whether they’re throwing a party, having a night out with friends, or need snacks to add to the fun while they’re at play, our extensive menu is bound to have something to satisfy their cravings.”

Through this collaboration, the brand and SM Gamepark will offer exclusive promotions. The partnership is exclusive to the following SM Gamepark branches: Taters SM Mall of Asia Gamepark; Taters SM Megamall Bowling; Taters SM North EDSA Bowling; Taters SM Fairview Bowling; Taters SM Southmall Gamepark; Taters SM Sta. Rosa Gamepark; Taters SM Cebu Bowling; Taters SM Seaside Bowling; Taters SM Lanang Bowling; and Taters SM CDO Bowling.



In celebration of its 30th anniversary, Taters encourages loyal customers to join the "Trentastic Game On Sport + Snack Tournament," which pays homage to the brand’s long-standing commitment to excellence. Drawing inspiration from the Olympics, Trentastic Game On is designed to highlight the best in competitive gaming, whether in basketball, billiards, and table tennis among others. The tournament goes beyond mere competition. Indeed, it celebrates the spirit of perseverance, skill, and the relentless pursuit of being the best: the values that the brand upheld for three decades.

The brand is also spotlighting individual achievements with the Trentastic Champs promo. This initiative allows participants to showcase their skills in specific games and be rewarded with prizes.

Loopys, Harvest Chips make a comeback

Photo release Loopys, Harvest Chips

Potato Corner, the beloved brand known for its world-famous flavored fries, is bringing back two fan favorites: Loopys and Harvest Chips. Loopys are curly fries with a fluffy texture, perfect for Potato Corner flavors. Harvest Chips, on the other hand, are made with high-quality potatoes sourced from Benguet farmers, first introduced last year in partnership with Gawad Kalinga.

Loopys and Harvest Chips are available in solo sizes for a quick snack or as part of the Tera Mix, a customizable combination that lets you choose your favorite flavored fries, mix it up with snack bites such as the Crunchy Chicken Pops, and add in either the Loopys or Harvest Chips.

Bao-coffee combo for a limited time

HeyBo celebrates its first year of bringing vibrant, flavorful meals to the Philippines. Since its inception, the brand, created by the innovative team behind SaladStop! in Singapore, has quickly become a favorite destination for those seeking delicious and nutritious meals. Known for its comforting grain bowls that expertly blend taste and wellness, HeyBo marks this first-year milestone with the opening of its second store in One Ayala in Makati City.

The new store boasts of indoor seating for 42 guests, complemented by an alfresco dining area for those who prefer an outdoor setting. Adding to the vibrant atmosphere is a striking mural that proudly showcases the brand’s tagline, “United in flavor,” a reflection of the brand’s celebration of diverse and bold tastes.

At the heart of the store is the brand’s signature Build-Your-Bo! option, where diners can create a bowl that is uniquely theirs. With over five million possible flavor combinations, customers can start with a base, add a protein, select three sides, garnish it up, pick a dip, and top it off with a sauce. Enhance your meal with a side of Sweet Potato Fries, Sweet Potato or Taro Chips n' Dip. Pair your creation with a homemade fruit soda in Raspberry or Calamansi for a refreshing finish.

For those with adventurous tastes, the brand offers locally brewed Happy Brew Kombuchas, a 100% natural and probiotic-rich beverage available in flavors like Midnight Lychee, Coconut Summer, and Pineapple Express. For dessert, treat yourself to a scoop of Alt Scoops Ice Cream, a dairy-free delight made from oat milk, available in flavors like Merry Berry, Caramel Crunch, and the sugar-free HappyStachio.

For those seeking a quick yet satisfying snack, the brand introduces its flavorful baos. Choose between the Mexican Bao, featuring a zesty Mexican vegan patty, or the Chicken Bao, made with a tender and savory chicken patty. Crafted with the same attention to detail that defines every dish, these baos are perfect for breakfast, lunch, or an afternoon bite.

For a limited time, the baos are offered as a “combo meal” with one’s coffee of choice at the newly opened One Ayala branch.

Multi-grain snacks in Homestyle Barbecue, Country Cheddar

Photo release There are four pop-up events happening in Makati and Pasig where participants are free to join classes and games, and even get a chance to take home freebies from the brand.

Doing activities that involve physical movement can be fun and rewarding. It’s especially fulfilling when you have people who support your active lifestyle. Jack ‘n Jill Nova, the well-known multigrain snack of Universal Robina Corporation (URC), wants to encourage more people to be active through their NOVAmazing Moves pop-up events and hit flavors, Homestyle Barbecue and Country Cheddar.



NOVAmazing Moves is a series of pop-up events that aims to make movement fun and accessible for everyone through various activities. As a multigrain snack, Nova supports people’s active lifestyles, encouraging them to move with no pressure and to live a fulfilling life.



The first leg, at Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati City last September 1, featured Dance Cardio and Jump Rope classes. Participants got the chance to limber up while having fun. They also met fellow active people that pushed them to do their best. The pop-up event also had a Cool Down Area to stretch and rest, booths for games and free samples of Nova, and a photobooth area to take wonderful pictures with their workout buddies.



NOVAmazing Moves will have more pop-ups on October 5 along F. Ortigas Avenue in Pasig, and October 13 along Ayala Avenue in Makati. The upcoming Pasig pop-up events will feature Zumba and Jump Rope classes and free bike rentals for those who want to explore the city in the morning. There will also be freebies, sampling booths, and games to encourage people to move.

Kenny Rogers Roasters, Merry Moo collaborate for new Corn Muffin ice cream

Kenny Rogers Roasters, renowned for its rotisserie classics and its fan favorite Corn Muffin, has partnered with artisanal ice cream maker Merry Moo to bring a unique dairy creation to life, the Corn Muffin Ice Cream.

The collaboration promises a deliciously merry experience with Kenny Rogers Roasters’ signature corn muffins serving as the inspiration. Made with a creamy cornbread base, maize bits, and chunks of the iconic corn muffin, this premium ice cream captures the nostalgic flavor of the classic cornbread recipe loved by generations of Kenny Rogers Roasters patrons, now in a creamy new format that’s sure to win your hearts all over again.

The new ice cream is an unexpectedly cool new venture for the brand with a history of fiery rotisserie creations. The partnership with Merry Moo is the marriage of ice and fire, setting the bar higher yet again for both premium brands.

The limited-run artisanal ice cream is available exclusively at the following branches of The Marketplace, priced at P425.00 per pint (473 ml): Makati’s Power Plant Mall Rockwell, Century Mall Makati, Alphaland Makati, Venice Grand Mckinley, Uptown Place BGC, Central Square BGC, Edsa Shangri-La, Santolan Town Plaza, and Opus Bridgetown in Quezon City.

New barbecue twist

Subway Philippines brings the happy hour vibe to everyone’s taste buds with the new and limited-time offering, Smoky Malt BBQ Pulled Pork Sub. This newest offering is available in all Subway restaurants nationwide until November 19.

Cherry on top

Goldilocks offers a delightful array of cakes, each crafted to make every birthday as unique and special as the celebrant. With this in mind, the bakery chain recently unveiled one of its premium cakes, the Chocolate Cherry Torte, for you to try and consider for upcoming birthday celebrations within your family or circle of friends.

Oreo Coca-Cola Cookies: Newest ‘besties’

Oreo Philippines, after much anticipation, has finally announced the launch of the limited-edition Oreo Coca-Cola cookies, arriving this September in major nationwide supermarkets and select retailers.

The iconic brands are teaming up to spark and celebrate friendship or “bestie-ship” with a delicious twist through this limited-time product.

Launching under the "Besties for a Limited Time" campaign, they’re all about creating new friendships and cherishing special bonds, just like the combination of the cookies and cola’s signature tastes, now infused into the sandwich filling.



The limited-edition cookies will be available in major stores nationwide in two packs – a multipack priced at P89 and a full slug pack at P53.

This “bestie-ship” brings together the world’s bestselling cookie and the globe’s most valuable food and beverage brand (based on Kantar’s 2024 report), creating a treat aimed to become a symbol of friendship.

