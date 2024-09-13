Philippine restaurants enter top global pizzas list, 1 wins special award

Two of the pizzas available at Crosta Pizzeria

MANILA, Philippines — Two Philippine restaurants improved their rankings on the online guidebook 50 Top Pizza's global list, with one winning a special award for pasta.

It is the second time a Philippine restaurant placed in the 50 Top Pizza global list.

Makati-based Crosta Pizzeria made a big leap from No. 54 to No. 12, making it the second-highest restaurant from Asia, behind Tokyo's The Pizza Bar On 38th, which is ranked third.

Another Makati restaurant, A mano, jumped from No. 96 to No. 70 and won the Pastificio Di Martino Award for Best Pasta Proposal this year.

The two restaurants' good standing in the global list was expected following their placements earlier this year on the 50 Top Pizza's list in the Asia-Pacific Region. Crosta Pizzeria was again just behind top-ranked The Pizza Bar On 38th, while A mano was at No. 12 in the regional list for this year.

In the 2023 list, Crosta Pizzeria was No. 10, while A mano was No. 15, which were big jumps from the year before.

Topping the 50 Top Pizza's global list for 2024 was New York's Una Pizza Napoletana. It outperformed last year's joint winners, Italy-based restaurants Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria and I Masanielli. The two pizza joints coincidentally shared the No. 2 spot.

After The Pizza Bar On 38th was another Italy-based restaurant Confine at No. 4, while London's Napoli On The Road rounded up the Top 5.

Last year, Crosta Pizzeria's Chef Yuicho Abellare Ito won the Latteria Sorrentina Award for Pizza of the Year because of his Cherry Culatello Pie, composed of black Tasmanian cherries marinated in marsala, gorgonzola cream, mozzarella, and balsamic vinegar.

For this year, the Latteria Sorrentina Award for Pizza of the Year went to sixth-ranked Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, owned by Tony Gemignani, for its Mission Impossible Pizza.

