Recipe: Great Italian dessert Tiramisu

MANILA, Philippines — Of all foreign desserts, Tiramisu is perhaps the most well-known and loved chilled dessert.

It is made with layers of Ladyfingers (a.k.a. Savoiardi in Italy and Broas in the Philippines) that have been quickly soaked in coffee, Amaretto, or coffee-based liqueur.

This version of Chef Roberto Cimmino, which he shared in a class on Italian cooking he conducted at The Maya Kitchen back in 2012, combines coffee and Amaretto for that ultimate flavor bomb.

Chef Roberto, then the chef of Edsa Shangri-La Hotel’s Paparrazzi, prepared it just the way his nonna (grandmother) made it.

Tiramisu

Ingredients:

6 cups coffee, made from instant coffee

Few spoons creamer

1 cup sugar

1/2 glass Amaretto

4-5 eggs, yolks and whites separated

1 cup whipping cream

1 box (250 grams) Mascarpone cheese

1 pack Ladyfingers

1 cup chocolate chips, chopped

1 cup cocoa powder

Dashes cinnamon powder

Procedure:

1. Reduce the coffee by half by cooking over medium low heat. Once reduced, add the creamer, some sugar and let cool completely. Add Amaretto.

2. Whip egg yolks with a few spoons of sugar until very thick or its texture and consistency resemble Zabaione.

3. Whip cream with a spoon of sugar until firm. Set aside.

4. Place Mascarpone in a bowl and soften it with a spatula. Once soft, fold in the egg yolk Zabaione and the whipped cream. This is now the Tiramisu cream.

5. Start assembling Tiramisu in a rectangular baking dish. Spread the Tiramisu cream on the bottom of the dish and level it out. Top with a layer of Ladyfingers soaked in coffee on both sides. Do not soak for more than a few seconds or the Ladyfingers will be too soft and it will break off. Cover with Tiramisu cream. Spread out some chocolate chips on top, and sprinkle with cocoa powder and a few dashes of cinnamon. Repeat layering procedure until all ingredients are used.

6. Chill, then cut up and serve.

*Makes small tray good for 4 to 6.

RELATED: Recipe: 'Sosyal' dessert you can make at home