Turn wine into water: Donate safe, clean drinking water to needy communities

MANILA, Philippines — “And Jesus turned water into the finest wine in the wedding feast in Cana.”

But here and now, under its Wine Into Water donation program, Winery.ph is turning it the other way around, as it urges its customers to make donations to Waves For Water Philippines alongside their purchases to provide clean water access to needy communities all over the archipelago.

The sad fact is that, in the Philippines, one in 10 people still do not have access to safe, clean drinking water and it threatens not just their own health and their respective families’ but also the communities where they live.

Claiming to be the Philippines’ largest online wine and spirits marketplace, Winery.ph has taken upon itself to do something to help provide clean water access for all. It has officially launched its Wine Into Water donation program on its website, which allows customers to accompany their wine purchases with donations to Waves For Water Philippines. One hundred percent of such a donation will be used to support Waves For Water’s activities to provide clean water access to underserved communities in all 82 provinces around the country.

Waves For Water is a non-profit organization that works on the frontline to provide aid and clean water solutions to communities in need around the world. It began its operations in the Philippines in 2013, with the mission to make easy access to clean water a reality for all Filipinos and thus improve their personal and civic well-being, enhance their all-around health, reduce poverty and indigence, and increase opportunities for education and employment.

“Waves For Water has been in the Philippines for over 10 years now,” stated Jenica Dizon-Mountford, Country Director for Waves For Water Philippines. “We’ve impacted 82 provinces — from Batanes to Tawi-Tawi — where we have a presence in implementing over 24,000 ?lters now, positively impacting the lives of over 2 million Filipinos. Our mission is to provide access to clean water, and we are very excited to announce this collaboration with Winery.ph because we become closer to making this a reality for all Filipinos.”

To this, Winery.ph Executive Chairman Chris Urbano added: “We all know the story of Jesus Christ turning water into wine. Being a champion of the poor, I’m sure he would not mind that we turn wine back into water to help provide for disadvantaged Filipino communities..."

To donate under Winery.ph’s Wine Into Water program:

Visit Winery.ph’s website and add your desired items to their cart. Click check out. Fill in customer and shipping details. Before paying, select the Shop Sustainably option and indicate how much to donate. The default options are 1%, 3%, and 5% of total order value, but you may also input any amount you’d like to donate. Proceed to payment.

