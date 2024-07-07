Korean franchise offers limited-edition Adobo Fried Chicken

MANILA, Philippines — In an unprecedented move, BB.Q Chicken, a global franchise that originates in South Korea and specializes in Korean-style fried chicken, recently collaborated with Chef Myke "Tatung" Sarthou to introduce a Filipino flavor, Adobo Fried Chicken, to its Philippine market.

This marks the first time in its history that BB.Q Chicken has undertaken such collaboration, thus making its new flavor of Korean fried chicken very special indeed.

Created in time for the Philippine Independence Day celebration on June 12, Adobo Fried Chicken will be available in all Philippine branches of the Korean franchise only until July 12. These stores are located in BGC Central C3, Robinsons Magnolia, Newport Mall, The Shops (7th corner 36th and 38th BGC), Evia Lifestyle Mall, Santa Rosa Laguna, Ayala Malls Feliz and Robinsons Place Manila.

The name of the global franchise means Best of the Best Quality Chicken, which is what believers in Korean fried chicken say the brand is about: crispy, juicy, tasty, and coated with sauces that offer an eclectic mix of flavors that work wonders on the palate. Every creation came from research and development at BB.Q Chicken’s very own Chicken University.

Koreans have fallen in love with this version of Korean fried chicken, with many K-pop superstars enjoying the brand's popular take on fried chicken both on TV and off camera. Fried chicken lovers elsewhere have also fallen in love with it. It is now enjoyed not only in Korea but also in the United States and 55 other countries, with over 3,500 stores worldwide.

