'Crash Landing On You' chicken lands in Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines — Former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis “Chavit” Singson opened the second branch of the popular South Korean food chain restaurant bb.q Chicken in Robinsons Magnolia.

Bb.q, which stands for “Best of the Best Quality Chicken,” is the food chain featured in different K-drama series such as “Crash Landing On You.”

During the opening, Singson said that the food chain is open for franchise.

“Itong bb.q chicken, galing Korea 'to na pwede lahat ng investor, pinapa-franchise so everybody is qualified, pwede sa lahat. Sa Korea, may chicken university. So lahat ng mga chef, franchisee, mag-aaral do'n ng two months. Pero sabi ko, dito na lang mag-training para hindi masyadong malayo,” Singson said.

“'Yon lang po ang gusto kong ipaalam sa inyo, it's open to everybody, maski sino po. Basta makahanap kayo ng lugar, aaprubahan lang nila and of course 'yung itsura,” he added.

With over 3,500 branches worldwide, Singson said that there are more branches coming in the Philippines in the next few months as they plan to make the Philippines the brand's main home in Southeast Asia.

The food chain's menu is composed of different chicken flavors developed by Genesis BBQ's Chicken University in South Korea. It also offers Tteokbokki platter, salads and tasty desserts.

