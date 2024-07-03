Mang Inasal taps Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings as endorsers; piloting breakfast meals

MANILA, Philippines — Actors Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings were recently revealed as the newest endorsers of local fast food chain Mang Inasal, specifically the restaurant's Pork BBQ.

The two actors rose in popularity as the SnoRene pairing in "Can't Buy Me Love," recognizing them as the "Breakthrough Love Team of the Year," coined by fans as MaThon.

The restaurant's president Mike Castro praised Maris and Anthony's talents and chemistry, calling them the ideal faces for the Pork BBQ product, which is beginning to match the popularity of its Inasal Chicken.

Speaking to members of the media, including Philstar.com last June 29 after Maris and Anthony's unveiling in Novotel Manila Araneta City, Mike shared more about what the restaurant has lined up.

"May naka-pilot kami na masarap na breakfast, hanapin niyo na lang kung anong store," Mike teased, sharing there around 10 branches nationwide testing out breakfast meals.

Mark also confirmed that Maris and Anthony will help out in some planned events in the coming weeks, including a nationwide Pork BBQ Blowout and a Pork BBQ Caravan going around the country.