Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings tease new movie; miss 'Can't Buy Me Love' cast

MANILA, Philippines — Actors Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings are still enjoying each other's company even after the blowout popularity of their SnoRene pairing in "Can't Buy Me Love."

Maris and Anthony were recently unveiled as the new endorsers of fast food chain Man Inasal, specifically the restaurant's Pork BBQ product.

Speaking to members of the media including Philstar.com last June 29 after their unveiling in Novetel Manila Araneta City, the actors joked they aren't tired yet of being around one another.

Anthony shared that after "Can't Buy Me Love" ended, he and Maris don't meet up as much, but still isn't fed up of seeing her.

"We always gather para mag-celebrate mga big events o milestone ng isa't isa," Maris said, adding the cast still has a group chat where they still greet each other.

The actors confirmed they had projects together down the line but could not speak about them any further, though Maris acknowledged fans know she and Anthony are working on a movie to be directed by Jason Paul Laxamana.

"Excited na excited kami 'dun kasi minahal kami ng mga tao bilang SnoRene, I feel like mamahalin [din] nila ang mga bagong characters namin," Maris shared.

Both said development has already began on the film, bringing out nervousness alongside excitement.

"Siguro 'pag ganoon ang energy mo toward a project, magre-reflect 'yun sa mga tao," Maris ended.

