^

Entertainment

Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings tease new movie; miss 'Can't Buy Me Love' cast

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 3, 2024 | 9:00am
Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings tease new movie; miss 'Can't Buy Me Love' cast
Anthony Jennings and Maris Racal in Darren's music video 'Iyo'
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Actors Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings are still enjoying each other's company even after the blowout popularity of their SnoRene pairing in "Can't Buy Me Love."

Maris and Anthony were recently unveiled as the new endorsers of fast food chain Man Inasal, specifically the restaurant's Pork BBQ product.

Speaking to members of the media including Philstar.com last June 29 after their unveiling in Novetel Manila Araneta City, the actors joked they aren't tired yet of being around one another.

Anthony shared that after "Can't Buy Me Love" ended, he and Maris don't meet up as much, but still isn't fed up of seeing her.

"We always gather para mag-celebrate mga big events o milestone ng isa't isa," Maris said, adding the cast still has a group chat where they still greet each other.

The actors confirmed they had projects together down the line but could not speak about them any further, though Maris acknowledged fans know she and Anthony are working on a movie to be directed by Jason Paul Laxamana.

"Excited na excited kami 'dun kasi minahal kami ng mga tao bilang SnoRene, I feel like mamahalin [din] nila ang mga bagong characters namin," Maris shared.

Both said development has already began on the film, bringing out nervousness alongside excitement.

"Siguro 'pag ganoon ang energy mo toward a project, magre-reflect 'yun sa mga tao," Maris ended.

RELATED: 'Gets namin ang isa't isa': Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings ready to level up pairing

vuukle comment

ANTHONY JENNINGS

MARIS RACAL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
John Lloyd Cruz thanks Isabel Santos for coming to his life

John Lloyd Cruz thanks Isabel Santos for coming to his life

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Actor John Lloyd Cruz thanked girlfriend Isabel Santos for coming into his life. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Mark Leviste &lsquo;happy&rsquo; for Kris Aquino amid her new love life

Mark Leviste ‘happy’ for Kris Aquino amid her new love life

By Nathalie Tomada | 10 hours ago
Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste said he’s “happy” for ex-girlfriend Kris Aquino following her revelation...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mark Leviste reacts to ex Kris Aquino's new relationship reveal

Mark Leviste reacts to ex Kris Aquino's new relationship reveal

By Nathalie Tomada | 22 hours ago
Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste said he’s “happy” for ex-girlfriend Kris Aquino following her revelation...
Entertainment
fbtw
Manny Casta&ntilde;eda found dead in his apartment after 3 days; no foul play involved

Manny Castañeda found dead in his apartment after 3 days; no foul play involved

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Gorgy Rula reported that actor and director Manny Castañeda was found lifeless in his apartment...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jennylyn Mercado&rsquo;s manager clarifies actress&rsquo; &lsquo;absence&rsquo; from GMA&rsquo;s new station ID&nbsp;
Exclusive

Jennylyn Mercado’s manager clarifies actress’ ‘absence’ from GMA’s new station ID 

By Nathalie Tomada | 20 hours ago
Jennylyn Mercado’s manager, Becky Aguila, has issued a statement explaining the actress’ “absence”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Inside Out 2' reaches $1 billion in record time

'Inside Out 2' reaches $1 billion in record time

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Pixar's latest film "Inside Out 2" is the first movie of 2024 to break the billion-dollar mark at the global box office.
Entertainment
fbtw
BTS' Jin to be torchbearer for Paris Olympics &mdash; reports

BTS' Jin to be torchbearer for Paris Olympics — reports

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Korean singer Jin of the boy band BTS will serve as an Olympic torchbearer in the build-up to this year's games being held...
Entertainment
fbtw
Joshua Garcia, Julia Barretto use real-life former terms of endearment in reunion movie

Joshua Garcia, Julia Barretto use real-life former terms of endearment in reunion movie

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Star Cinema released a new teaser video of the upcoming Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto reunion movie "Un/Happy For You...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Zig Dulay hesitated before accepting &lsquo;Widows&rsquo; War&rsquo;

Why Zig Dulay hesitated before accepting ‘Widows’ War’

By Jerry Donato | 10 hours ago
After helming fantasy and sci-fi series (“Maria Clara at Ibarra” and “My Guardian Alien”) and the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with