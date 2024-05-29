Interactive, new season of Le Petit Chef shares secrets to ‘becoming the world's greatest chef’

MANILA, Philippines — Since launching in the Philippines in 2022, Le Petit Chef at the Grand Hyatt Manila has become a novel dining experience among Filipino foodies.

With a five-course international menu brought to life by the animated Le Petit Chef, who is mapped and projected visually on the plates and tables—its past two seasons in Manila have been such a hit.

This year, Let Petit Chef Manila is introducing a new menu and a new show in a new venue. Entitled “How to Become the World’s Greatest Chef,” it is now available daily at The Gallery of Grand Hyatt Manila.

With a culinary theater concept, the newest installment features the comical Smallest Chef, taking on the role of maestro as he teaches guests the ways to become a culinary great.

The experience takes diners through five different courses, each one more interactive as the flow moves forward. Dishes include an Italian Burrata, a Pan-seared Scottish Salmon, French Corn-fed Chicken Roulade, Surf & Turf and the Le Petit Chef Grand Dessert.

Philstar.com/Euden Valdez

The highlight is the interactive last course wherein Le Petit Chef gives a creative dessert exercise. Diners are thought how to decorate their own pastries!

From embracing the importance of a single ingredient to learning the abstract art of plating, there is something to look forward to for both adults and children alike. The addition of lively hosts also set up each course with even more excitement.

So whether you are dining with Le Petit Chef for the first-timer or you’re returning for the new season, let all your senses be delighted, from the myriad of flavors to the entertaining digital show.

The Le Grand Chef Menu is priced at P7,500 net per person and a Le Petit Chef Kids Menu priced at P4,000 net per person. Choose between two dinner shows per day at 6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m.

Guests may book through the official Le Petit Chef Manila link to secure their table reservations.

For inquiries, call +632 8838 1234 or email lepetitchefmanila@hyatt.com. For updates on its latest promotions, follow Le Petit Chef Manila on Instagram @lepetitchefmanila and Grand Hyatt Manila on Instagram @grandhyattmanilaph and on Facebook.

Editor’s Note: This press release is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.