Coupons are in again! Here’s how you can redeem with just a swipe on your phone

Score discounts of up to 50% off, food deals, shopping sales and much more—which you can easily redeem at an SM mall nearest you.

MANILA, Philippines — Discount coupons, or simply coupons, have been around for centuries, giving priceless savings to generations of shoppers all over the world.

When Coca-Cola created and came out with the first-ever coupons in 1887, 8.5 million drinks were availed for free, proving that it had been such a hit. No wonder that other companies followed suit, offering coupons throughout the 1900s. During the Great Depression in the 1930s, coupons became even more popular as it allowed consumers to save money during this challenging period, as well as helped businesses to survive.

Today, the physical paper coupons we’ve all known to collect for discounts on our groceries, clothing, medicines—you name it—have already waned. But one thing will never change: everyone will always love discounts.

That is why coupons in this day and age have also gone digital! Swipe Coupons, the latest innovation from SM Malls Online app, lets you collect your favorite or desired coupons with just a swipe on your phone.

Score discounts of up to 50% off, food deals, shopping sales and much more—which you can easily redeem at an SM mall nearest you.

Excited to start couponing with your fingertips once again? It’s simple and easy with the SM Malls Online app. Here’s how:

Download SM Malls Online app. It’s your key to hassle-free shopping and a heap of awesome perks. Make sure to sign up and register your account to grab Swipe Coupons with ease.

Discover deals. Once you’re logged in, check out the Deals and Shop section to discover discounts and promos at SM Malls near you. From fashion to gadgets to dining, there’s something for everyone.

Select coupon. After finding deals in the SM Malls Online app, choose the coupon you wish to use and click “Save For Later” to save the coupon to your account for easy access whenever you’re ready to swipe.

Swipe to redeem. When you’re ready to buy, head to the store where the Swipe Coupon is valid, and with a quick swipe on your app, enjoy the instant savings!

Just in time for summer, these are the hottest discount coupons from different partner stores that you can swipe to redeem at SM malls.

So remember, when you visit SM to restock your groceries at the SM Supermarket, or eat out at your favorite resto, and even shop for the latest fashion trends and gadgets, explore the SM Online Malls app first.

Check out the latest and most exciting Swipe Coupons and other features. You’ll be surprised as the app offers other convenient features like pay parking, store deals, SM Cinema listings, Watsons promos, and so much more!

All these enhances your shopping experience at SM with added convenience and enjoyment. It’s like having a secret pass to endless savings and fun experiences right in your pocket.

Make your time at SM more rewarding and fulfilling with Swipe Coupons at SM Malls Online app.

Download the SM Malls Online App today from the Google Play Store or App Store to start swiping. — EV

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with SM. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.