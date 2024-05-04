New Marvel daytime, drone shows launched in Hong Kong Disneyland

A snippet of 'Find Your Super Power: Battle in the Sky'

MANILA, Philippines — Hong Kong Disneyland launched two new Marvel-centric shows in its Tomorrowland section where fans of the Avengers can enjoy watching their favorite heroes during a limited run.

Tomorrowland will host two versions of the "Find Your Super Power" show: "Battle for Stark Expo" during the day and "Battle in the Sky" featuring nighttime drones. These shows can be seen until June 10.

The "Battle for Stark Expo" shows the Avengers face off against Arnim Zola and several Hydra agents in the embattled Stark Expo.

Superheroes involved in the battle include Iron Man, Spider-Man (the only character speaking in Cantonese), Thor, Captain Marvel, Star-Lord and Gamora.

WATCH: Marvel heroes converge in Hong Kong Disneyland

A similar storyline takes place during the night show "Battle in the Sky." This time, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man and The Wasp join the fray.

Drones, dubbed Swarmbots by Zola, take to the sky to form the villain's face and the Hyrda logo — that is until the Avengers retaliate with all their might with powers of their own.

Outside the two shows, Marvel characters can be seen roaming around Tomorrowland for any fan who wants to grab a photo with their favorite heroes.

Tomorrowland currently boasts two Marvel-related rides, the Iron Man Experience and the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle. — Video by Kristofe Purnell, editing by Anjilica Andaya

___

Editor's note: The trip to Tomorrowland was hosted by Disneyland and Klook. At no stage do the host organizations have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date, and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.

