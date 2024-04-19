Filipino food label Turks opens 3rd international branch

After the successful launch of Turks, which was rebranded as T.Co in Hong Kong just last year and last month in Kwon Tung, Kowloon, founder and self-made billionaire Gem Zeñarosa opened the 17-year-old franchise's third international branch in Central, Hong Kong.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino pita wrap brand Turks recently reached another milestone as it opened its third international branch in Southeast Asia, coinciding with the launch of two new food items in the Philippines.

The arrival of T.Co in Hong Kong was met with much anticipation and excitement, as the city's diverse culinary scene eagerly welcomed this new addition. Two more branches of T.Co are expected to open in May (Mongkok) and June (Causeway Bay) of this year. Known for his innovative business strategies and relentless determination, Zeñarosa has captured the attention of locals and tourists alike with this bold expansion.

For chicken lovers, the brand introduces its new Crispy Chicken Wrap and Crispy Chicken Rice. Crispy Chicken is the brand’s entry to the highly competitive world of chicken brands. With its crispy and flavorful coating, paired with juicy and tender chicken, the Crispy chicken stands out among its competitors.

Meanwhile, the Crispy Chicken Wrap is a combination of crispy chicken strips, fresh tomatoes, crunchy cucumbers and flavorful onions, all smothered in a trio of sauces - garlic, cheese and hot sauce. It's all wrapped up in a warm pita bread.

These new menu items are available at food stalls in food court areas, in-line or restaurant-type stores, and drive-through branches.

"We wanted to add something new and exciting to our menu, something that would stand out and make our customers crave for more," stated Zenarosa.