Recipe: Refreshing Feta and Watermelon Salad

MANILA, Philippines — Many moons ago when I was working full-time as editor of Flavors Magazine, I attended cooking classes regularly.

One of the classes I attended at The Maya Kitchen paid homage to the late restaurateur Larry J. Cruz, founder of the LJC Group of restaurants.

It featured his favorite foods, including a fresh Feta and Watermelon Salad that I found really interesting and good. I am sharing that recipe, which is easy to prepare as well.

Cheerful Feta and Watermelon Salad

INGREDIENTS:

2-3 cups red seedless watermelon, cut into 1/2-inch cubes, seeds removed

1 cup Feta Cheese, cut into 1/4-inch cubes

2-3 cups yellow seedless watermelon, cut into 1/2-inch cubes, seeds removed

1/4 cup chopped white onions

1/2 cup pitted black olives

1/4 cup mint leaves, no stems

1-2 cups garden greens, the curly type

White balsamic vinaigrette

PROCEDURE:

1. Choose a nice platter or wide and shallow bowl for this dish. It should be white to bring out the colors.

2. Arrange the ingredients by layers. Start with red watermelon, then some feta cheese, yellow watermelon, onions, olives and then a few mint leaves. Proceed with the next level. The flavors blend well if arranged this way.

3. The sides may be decorated with the garden greens. Cover with plastic wrap and keep refrigerated.

For the vinaigrette:

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup white balsamic vinegar

3/4 cup olive oil

1-2 tsps. white sugar

1/2 tsp. salt

White pepper to taste

PROCEDURE:

1. Mix all the ingredients for the vinaigrette. Season according to taste. Keep chilled.

2. When it is ready to serve, remove the plastic wrap from the salad bowl.

3. Mix in the vinaigrette with a fork or whisk and drizzle over salad.

*Good for 4 to 5 persons.

