Recipe: Light, flowery salad with orangey vinaigrette

MANILA, Philippines — Have you ever thought that you could not eat flowers? Well, there are quite a few types of flowers that you can eat, and these include squash flowers and katuray.

Decorative flowers have also been grown organically so that they could be safely eaten. They are called edible flowers, and they are usually included in salads for color and garnish.

If you come across some edible flowers when you shop, especially in weekend markets, you can add orangey vinaigrette to make a light and flowery salad.

Here is a recipe from The Maya Kitchen.

Fleur Salad with Orangey Vinaigrette

INGREDIENTS:

For the salad:

mix of edible flowers

mix of greens

apple, sliced into thin wedges

For the orangey vinaigrette:

zest of 1 pc. orange

3/4 cup freshly-squeezed orange juice

3 tbsps. white wine vinegar

1/4 cup honey

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

PROCEDURE:

1. Combine the edible flowers, greens and apple slices in a salad bowl and set aside.

2. In another bowl, combine the orange zest, orange juice, white wine vinegar, honey, olive oil, salt and pepper. Whisk until all are incorporated.

3. Drizzle or toss the salad.

*Tip: Canned sweetened orange juice may be substituted for the freshly-squeezed juice.

RELATED: Nutrition Month: Savory and sweet ways to enjoy avocado