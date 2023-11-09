Del Monte Kitchenomics Club: A source for everything that’s cookin!

MANILA, Philippines — Del Monte Kitchenomics, the renowned brand known for its commitment to inspiring culinary excellence, is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated launch of its all-new digital community, reimagined for the modern home cook.

This new Kitchenomics digital hub is poised to take your culinary adventures to new heights, offering a wealth of resources, recipes and interactive features that cater to both novice and seasoned home cooks.

For decades, Del Monte Kitchenomics has been a trusted partner in the kitchen, serving as a go-to source for delicious, practical and family-friendly recipes. Now, the brand has undergone a transformative makeover to provide users with an even more comprehensive and dynamic cooking experience.

What’s New with Del Monte Kitchenomics? Meet the Kitchenomics Club, an online community designed to equip and inspire home cooks and food lovers! As a member, you get to access exclusive content and learn techniques from experts such as Del Monte Kitchenomics’ newest ambassador, chef RV Manabat.

Manabat is one of today’s hottest young chefs, a restaurateur, culinary teacher and award-winning cookbook author. The Del Monte Kitchenomics Club is safe space where you can get support from fellow cooks whenever you are stuck in a rut as well as share your creations to inspire others to become more confident and creative in the kitchen.

Aside from access to information and community, Del Monte Kitchenomics Club also has special prizes and perks awaiting its members. To kick off the launch, and in time with the 39th birthday of Del Monte Kitchenomics, the Kitchenomics Club opened the Del Monte Test Kitchen for a special Pop-Up Kitchen Day last October 25.

Selected Del Monte Kitchenomics Club members got an exclusive chance to meet and cook with Manabat and win special prizes.

This is just the start of an empowering and dynamic kitchen journey. Del Monte Kitchenomics is cooking up more solutions and offers to make your kitchen adventures easier and more enjoyable. In the meantime, sign up at https://www.facebook.com/groups/kitchenomicsclub and be among the first to experience the most life-changing online cooking community.