^

Food and Leisure

Del Monte Kitchenomics Club: A source for everything that’s cookin!

Philstar.com
November 9, 2023 | 3:30pm
Del Monte Kitchenomics Club: A source for everything thatâ��s cookin!
Selected Del Monte Kitchenomics Club members got an exclusive chance to meet and cook with chef RV Manabat and Marjorie Barretto.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Del Monte Kitchenomics, the renowned brand known for its commitment to inspiring culinary excellence, is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated launch of its all-new digital community, reimagined for the modern home cook.

This new Kitchenomics digital hub is poised to take your culinary adventures to new heights, offering a wealth of resources, recipes and interactive features that cater to both novice and seasoned home cooks.

For decades, Del Monte Kitchenomics has been a trusted partner in the kitchen, serving as a go-to source for delicious, practical and family-friendly recipes. Now, the brand has undergone a transformative makeover to provide users with an even more comprehensive and dynamic cooking experience.

What’s New with Del Monte Kitchenomics? Meet the Kitchenomics Club, an online community designed to equip and inspire home cooks and food lovers! As a member, you get to access exclusive content and learn techniques from experts such as Del Monte Kitchenomics’ newest ambassador, chef RV Manabat.

Manabat is one of today’s hottest young chefs, a restaurateur, culinary teacher and award-winning cookbook author. The Del Monte Kitchenomics Club is safe space where you can get support from fellow cooks whenever you are stuck in a rut as well as share your creations to inspire others to become more confident and creative in the kitchen.

Aside from access to information and community, Del Monte Kitchenomics Club also has special prizes and perks awaiting its members. To kick off the launch, and in time with the 39th birthday of Del Monte Kitchenomics, the Kitchenomics Club opened the Del Monte Test Kitchen for a special Pop-Up Kitchen Day last October 25.

Selected Del Monte Kitchenomics Club members got an exclusive chance to meet and cook with Manabat and win special prizes.

This is just the start of an empowering and dynamic kitchen journey. Del Monte Kitchenomics is cooking up more solutions and offers to make your kitchen adventures easier and more enjoyable. In the meantime, sign up at https://www.facebook.com/groups/kitchenomicsclub and be among the first to experience the most life-changing online cooking community.

vuukle comment

DEL MONTE KITCHENOMICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Recipe: Roast Chicken for any celebration
3 days ago

Recipe: Roast Chicken for any celebration

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 days ago
Consider this delicious Roast Chicken with Three Mushrooms dish, a favorite of the late restaurateur Larry J. Cruz,...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Best of ZamBaSulTa: Southern Mindanao cuisine takes spot at all-Filipino food hall
4 days ago

Best of ZamBaSulTa: Southern Mindanao cuisine takes spot at all-Filipino food hall

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 4 days ago
Palm Grill, the restaurant that offers authentic Southern Mindanaoan cuisine, opened its first mall concept outlet and its...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Lumpiang Galunggong
4 days ago

Recipe: Lumpiang Galunggong

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 4 days ago
Here is a variation of lumpia with fish filling.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Chef Tatung Sarthou serves oversized pandesals at new Pinoy concept cafe
5 days ago

Chef Tatung Sarthou serves oversized pandesals at new Pinoy concept cafe

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 5 days ago
The multi-talented chef officially opened his newest food concept — a tindahan and deli called Tindeli —...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Food-and-beer pairing: Homemade burger with ale
7 days ago

Food-and-beer pairing: Homemade burger with ale

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 7 days ago
Ales, due to their variety, would go well with a wide range of food, but they really pair well with burgers, and you can make...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with