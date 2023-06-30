Beef Kilawin for the win: Filipino-Australian chef Ross Magnaye wows 'MasterChef Australia'

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Australian chef Ross Magnaye has been receiving praise online for the dish he served on the competitive cooking reality television show "MasterChef Australia."

Magnaye appeared on the show's June 8 episode with his fellow cooks Shane Roy Stafford and Leandro Jose Miranda from the award-winning Filpino-Australian restaurant he owns called Serai. They faced contestants Brent Draper, Theo Loizou and Rue Mupedzi.

The theme of the week was "Home Cooks vs. Pro Cooks," and in the "Ingredients or Time Invention Test," the three contestants had 75 minutes to cook a dish using up to 12 sets of ingredients, with one set becoming available every four minutes.

Magnaye presented to judges Melissa Leong, Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo his version of a Seared Beef Kilawin, Filipino Style, which he described as a "beef tartare, roasted bone barrow, dressed with butter and Filipino flavors."

WATCH: Filipino-Australian chef Ross Magnaye earns praises for his Beef Kilawin in "MasterChef Australia"

Allen called the dish a "beauty" while co-judge Zonfrillo applauded Magnaye's dish and compared the experience to eating at Serai. The room broke into applause upon hearing the judges' praise.

"Beautifully roasted piece of bone marrow, it's cooked beautifully. You've got a punchy sauce. The butter in there just enriching all of the aromats," commented Zonfrillo. "Most importantly and most impressive, the beef. Great sear on there, and then making it balanced. It is delicious."

Allen said Magnaye elevated Filipino flavors and even played with it as the umami from the kelp paste replaced that in the fish sauce, "It's really, really flat out cooking... it's an absolute belter!"

"What you do for Filipino cuisine by elevating it, modernizing it and celebrating it that way that you do, makes me so, so happy to be Australian," praised Leong.

Magnaye thanked the judges for the comments and even admitted to being emotional at their words.

The Serai team's dishes were so well-received that Draper, Loizou and Mupedzi lost the challenge and had to compete in the following elimination round.

Following his appearance on the show, Magnaye expressed his gratitude in an Instagram post, where he said he was glad that not only was his restaurant featured on the show but also Filipino culture.

The chef also paid tribute to Zonfrillo, who passed away last May just before the current season of "Masterchef Australia" aired. Magnaye shared that Serai was one of Zonfrillo's favorite places to eat and considered it the hottest restaurant in Australia.

"Jock really, really loved the food and vibes at Serai and he really, really wanted me to go on the show! He had incredible wisdom and one of the best palates on the planet," Magnaye said. "This was an emotional and super meaningful one. We miss you Jock. We love you. This is for the culture."

