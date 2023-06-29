New day-and-night club opens with Asian-fusion menu

MANILA, Philippines — The newly-opened KAO Manila Day & Night Club in Newport City is dishing out an Asian-fusion menu to be enjoyed for dinner and during cocktails.

The club's name is inspired by the Japaense word for "face," and is quite evident in the illuminated decorative mask that hangs above the DJ lounge.

By sheer coincidence, the club's executive chef is Rachel Kao, who is Taiwanese, who came up with a number of dishes that are best served at any time during the evening.

These include appetizers like a Dimsum Basket (shrimp and pork) and Hot Prawn Salad, and top-selling meat main courses such as Coco Chicken, Sweet and Sour Pork, Tori Momo (Yakitori), and Salt and Pepper Grouper, the latter always fresh and cooked alive.

The Asian-fusion extends to the Pad Thai and Salmon Fried Rice side dishes. Also on the menu are Fresh and Fried Oysters which are flown in from Hokkaido, Japan on a weekly basis.

The initial menu plan for KAO Manila, which opened last February, was to just have bar chow but because of Chef Rachel's past experience and contacts with Japanese suppliers, the club entrusted her to curate the menu.

