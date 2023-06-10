Philippines to begin shipping fresh mangoes to Australia

“Within the week, we are expecting to dispose one million kilos. That’s 100 metric tons,” Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol told reporters.

MANILA, Philippines — Beginning this June, the Philippines will ship fresh mangoes to Australia where residents have grown to enjoy the fruit in the past couple of years.

The Philippine Embassy in Canberra said shipping arrangements are overseen by Sydney-based e-commerce and logistics provider FastboxPH and cross border trade and fulfillment services 1Export.

Also assisting in the efforts are the Philippine Trade and Investment Center, also in Sydney, and the Bureau of Plant Industry-National Plant Quarantine Services Division (BPI-NPQSD) of the Department of Agriculture.

According to the BPI-NPQSD, protocols for the export of mangoes to Australia and the Specific Commodity Understanding (SCU) have been in place since 2016.

The SCU is an arrangement document for the importation of fresh mangoes from the Philippines to Australia under the latter's Biosecurity Act 2015, which has been amended and updated over the years to include export opportunities for Filipino mango farmers.

"It is now time for Aussies to enjoy our much beloved fruit in the Philippines,” Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen B. De La Vega said, the embassy also taking note that dried mangoes are now a popular healthy snack in Australia.

Australia produces its own mangoes from September through April, compared to the Philippines which produces mangoes all year round.

"The winter season is the best time to make this available in the market to ensure Filipinos and Australians alike are able to enjoy the national fruit of the Philippines all year round," said The Philippine Embassy in Canberra.

Philippine Trade Representative to Australia Alma Argayoso noted how supportive Australia has been of Philippine efforts to improve its agricultural trade, especially for mango exports.

One example she gave was the Australian Embassy in Philippines reporting in 2018 that the Centre for International Agricultural Research provided AUS$1.1 million (P41.5 million) grant funding to a 4-year project which passed on farming technology that improved mango quality and size for Davao farmers.

Argayoso also noted past interest in mango exports in recent years that were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, "Our mission is to work with government authorities and industry partners to bring to Australia the highest quality Filipino products and help lift trade between our two countries."

