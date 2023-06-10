^

Food and Leisure

Philippines to begin shipping fresh mangoes to Australia

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 10, 2023 | 1:09pm
Philippines to begin shipping fresh mangoes to Australia
“Within the week, we are expecting to dispose one million kilos. That’s 100 metric tons,” Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol told reporters.
File Photo

MANILA, Philippines — Beginning this June, the Philippines will ship fresh mangoes to Australia where residents have grown to enjoy the fruit in the past couple of years.

The Philippine Embassy in Canberra said shipping arrangements are overseen by Sydney-based e-commerce and logistics provider FastboxPH and cross border trade and fulfillment services 1Export.

Also assisting in the efforts are the Philippine Trade and Investment Center, also in Sydney, and the Bureau of Plant Industry-National Plant Quarantine Services Division (BPI-NPQSD) of the Department of Agriculture.

According to the BPI-NPQSD, protocols for the export of mangoes to Australia and the Specific Commodity Understanding (SCU) have been in place since 2016.

The SCU is an arrangement document for the importation of fresh mangoes from the Philippines to Australia under the latter's Biosecurity Act 2015, which has been amended and updated over the years to include export opportunities for Filipino mango farmers.

"It is now time for Aussies to enjoy our much beloved fruit in the Philippines,” Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen B. De La Vega said, the embassy also taking note that dried mangoes are now a popular healthy snack in Australia.

RELATED: ‘Sweetest’ Guimaras mango becomes first geographical indication in Philippines

Australia produces its own mangoes from September through April, compared to the Philippines which produces mangoes all year round.

"The winter season is the best time to make this available in the market to ensure Filipinos and Australians alike are able to enjoy the national fruit of the Philippines all year round," said The Philippine Embassy in Canberra.

Philippine Trade Representative to Australia Alma Argayoso noted how supportive Australia has been of Philippine efforts to improve its agricultural trade, especially for mango exports.

One example she gave was the Australian Embassy in Philippines reporting in 2018 that the Centre for International Agricultural Research provided AUS$1.1 million (P41.5 million) grant funding to a 4-year project which passed on farming technology that improved mango quality and size for Davao farmers.

Argayoso also noted past interest in mango exports in recent years that were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, "Our mission is to work with government authorities and industry partners to bring to Australia the highest quality Filipino products and help lift trade between our two countries."

RELATED: Mango mania: 3 ways to enjoy Indian mangoes

AUSTRALIA

MANGO

MANGOES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Beyond sushi: Japan expands veggie options to tempt tourists
3 hours ago

Beyond sushi: Japan expands veggie options to tempt tourists

By Katie Forster | 3 hours ago
Tokyo and other cities are on a mission to show Japan's renowned gastronomy is not off-limits to those who don't eat mea...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
First restaurants in Vietnam awarded Michelin star
4 hours ago

First restaurants in Vietnam awarded Michelin star

By Agence France-Presse | 4 hours ago
Three eateries in Hanoi — Gia, Tam Vi and Hibana by Koki — and one in Ho Chi Minh City — Anan Saigon —...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
'World's best restaurant' to reopen in Spain as museum
4 hours ago

'World's best restaurant' to reopen in Spain as museum

By Rosa Sulleiro | 4 hours ago
Visitors will be able to see hundreds of photos, notebooks, trophies and models made of plastic or wax that emulate some of...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
SM Supermalls honors Super Pinoys this June
Sponsored
22 hours ago

SM Supermalls honors Super Pinoys this June

22 hours ago
In celebration of the Philippines’ 125th Independence Day, SM Supermalls will be holding major events and activities...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Richard Gomez's Overstuffed Deli Sandwich
1 day ago

Recipe: Richard Gomez's Overstuffed Deli Sandwich

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
Actor-politician Richard Gomez shares his recipe of his favorite deli sandwich.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Anne Curtis &lsquo;so proud&rsquo; of Erwan Heussaff for 'Oscars of culinary world' win
5 days ago

Anne Curtis ‘so proud’ of Erwan Heussaff for 'Oscars of culinary world' win

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
Actress and TV host Anne Curtis is so proud of restaurateur and content creator husband Erwan Heussaff for winning the Social...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with