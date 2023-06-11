New York-based bartending expert finds Tanduay 'unique and versatile'

MANILA, Philippines — New York-based concept beverage director and bartending veteran Jeremy Le Blanche got the chance to try the wide range of Tanduay rums while in the Philippines and was impressed by them.

“From the complex Double Rum that has aged up to 18 years, to the Especia Spiced Rum that has a touch of sweetness and is very approachable, you can drink them just by themselves," noted Le Blanche.

"I use both at Blu, and they are so easy to work with. They make my job easier. The future between Tanduay and me is bright, as I look forward to collaborating with the brand as much as possible,” he added.

Le Blanche first learned of Tanduay when he met its New York brand ambassador, Matt Robertson, on social media.

“He came to Thyme bar to meet with me and we had an instant camaraderie that we have been able to build on over the years. The New York team of Tanduay is amazing and very supportive. When I first tried the product itself, I thought, wow, this is very high quality rum and will be easy to incorporate into my cocktails,” he recalled.

Le Blanche likes the fact that the rum is from the Philippines as it gets people’s attention. “It’s unique and makes it easy for me to suggest something new to people. Once they try one of our Tanduay rum cocktails, they usually want to order another,” he said.

Bartending roots

He has been in the bartending industry for 11 years. He studied hospitality for five years before working as a barback/bartender, and spent another four years for degrees, plus one year for his bartending license.

“For the past eight years, each of my roles had been an amazing experience. I learned a lot every single day. From Switzerland to London, London to New York, my most important focus was to never settle, to always keep growing and setting new goals for myself,” he shared.

Traveling around the world has helped open his mind and made him discover new horizons.

“I became intrigued with the mixology and culinary professions. I love how I get to be creative and innovative with my cocktails but also continue to strive for consistency, so every customer gets the perfect cocktail whether it’s made by me or anyone in my team. I love that my role allows me to push the boundaries of what’s possible and to make my cocktails an immersive sensory experience for our guests,” he shared.

Competitive market

New York, for Le Blanche, is a great city to showcase creativity, as it is constantly growing, evolving and filled with an incredible energy at any hour.

Asked how Tanduay would stack up against other brands, Le Blanche said that the product is “very good, very clean.” Tanduay Double Rum and Especia Spiced Rum by Tanduay are his two favorite expressions at the moment.

The rum market is competitive, he warned. He explained that it is all about marketing.

“You can make the most amazing cocktails, but it will not be picked up by the public if it is not promoted well. The same goes for restaurants and bars or anything — being excellent isn’t enough; you have to be unique and have great marketing to connect with people,” he stressed.

Happy over the fact that a bartending expert like Le Blanche likes Tanduay rums, Marc Ngo, Tanduay International Business Development Manager and Senior Brand Manager, said: “Learning that industry experts like Jeremy likes the flavor profile of Tanduay rums and see their potential in cities like New York is a testament to the brand’s strict adherence to quality and focus on product research and development. It is also a testament to Filipinos’ craftsmanship and ingenuity as all Tanduay products are proudly made in the Philippines and use the best sugarcane in the country.”

Founded in 1854, Tanduay is an iconic brand in the Philippines. It has received numerous international awards for its various rum products and continues to dominate the rum category in the country. It was named the World’s Number 1 Rum for five consecutive years by Drinks International Magazine based on its sales. It has also received the “Brand of the Year” award for seven consecutive years.

RELATED: Tara shot! Lambanog in Top 10 of best spirits globally — TasteAtlas