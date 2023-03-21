^

Tara shot! Lambanog in Top 10 of best spirits globally — TasteAtlas

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 21, 2023 | 1:35pm
Tara shot! Lambanog in Top 10 of best spirits globally â€” TasteAtlas
MANILA, Philippines — The local palm liquor Lambanog made it to the Top 10 of Best Rated Spirits in the World by lifestyle website TasteAtlas.

Scoring 4.3 from a possible five stars, Lambanog ranked in the 10th position, narrowly edging out the likes of Caribbean Rum, Chilean Pisco, and Mexican Blanco Tequila and Añejo.

The write-up for Lambanog details its Quezon province origins and creation, from the fermented sap of coconut palms alongside its physical description — clear and colorless with an alcohol content usually around 40%.

TasteAtlas also noted that while the classic Lambanog is quite strong and traditionally enjoyed neat, modern varieties are often tinted, sweetened, and flavored, and blends well for cocktails.

Related: Bibingka still one of the best cakes in the world — Taste Atlas

"In the past, it was frequently produced by farmers, similar to a local version of moonshine, but recently it has mostly shifted to factory production, and its quality has significantly improved," the write-up ends.

Taking the top spot with a 4.5 rating is Scotch from the Scottish island of Islay, just 0.1 ahead of Mexican Reposado Tequila, Scotch from the Scottish Highlands, and Serbian Viljamovka.

Positions #5 to #9 all had a 4.3 rating like Lambanog, these being Dutch Gin, French Cognac, London Dry Gin, French Armagnac, and Caribbean Rhum Agricole.

Last month, TasteAtlas hailed Bibingka as continuing to be one of the best cakes in the world, but also Filipino-style Spaghetti and Balut were among the worst-rated dishes.

RELATED: No love for the sweet spaghetti: Filipino spag, balut among 'world's worst rated dishes'

