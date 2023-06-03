^

WATCH: Camaraderie, agreements over a shot of lambanog at Tayabas' Tagayan ritual

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
MANILA, Philippines — People of Tayabas know that a bottle of spirits is more than just for good cheers. A bottle of lambanog, for instance, could go a long way as a means to reach an agreement or resolve an issue. 

The coconut palm-derived spirit is at the center of this ritual observed by the Tayabasin, or the people of Tayabas in Quezon. With such a strong spirit in hand, the act of drinking together in an umpukan forms a camaraderie that warms the spirit. 

"Ito po'y nagaganap kung merong umpukan, kung magkakaharap at may bagay na nais pagkasunduan, i-resolba, ito pong tagayan ay idinaraos," said Tayabas Tourism Officer Roselle Villaverde at the launch of the newly opened traveling exhibition by the Nayong Filipino Foundation in Tayabas during the Mayohan Festival last month. 

A tanggera leads the ritual. He/she is in charge of pouring the spirit into the glass shot or cup of people in the drinking circle. 

The tanggera makes sure that everyone in their circle has already eaten, as alcohol is best taken when the stomach is not empty. 

"Kayo po ba ang nagsipagsapin na? Ibig sabihin, may laman na ang sikmura bago uminom ng lambanog o ng tayag," Villaverde explained. 

She added that the tanggera is the first drink to ensure that the lambanog is safe to drink. 

"Ito po ay nagpapakita na hindi po ito kagaya doon sa mga pelikula na lalaklakin at pagkatapos ay magwawala.  

"Bago inumin, ako po ay magsasalita at ang bawat tatagay po, 'pag inyo na pong turn ay iimik ng 'Naay po.' Ibig pong sabihin nito ay 'Here's the drink.' Tapos sasagot po kayo ng 'Pakinabangan po,' na ang ibig sabihin ay 'Make good use of it,'" Villaverde added.  

She said that it used to be that the drinking circle only uses one glass during the Tagayan ritual, but they have practiced providing glasses for the participants for safety reasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"Sinasabi pong magaling ang magtatagay kung nagsimula sa akin (tanggera) at natapos at naubos ang lambanog sa akin din," Villaverde quipped.  

These days, the Tagayan ritual is also aptly done to welcome guests, most especially in feasts such as the city's most recent Mayohan Festival, which is celebrated every May 15, the feast day of San Isidro Labrador. 

