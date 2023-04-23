^

Feeling the summer heat? Visit this newly opened Halo-halo drive thru

April 23, 2023 | 11:34am
Halo Halo Story's four top-selling Halo Halo flavors, clockwise from top left: Ubeng Ubeng Ube (UUU), Four Cheese, Maja Blanca, and Buco Pie.
MANILA, Philippines — Call it perfect timing, but on the same week when the weather bureau declared the official start of the summer season in the Philippines, Halo Halo Story opened its second store along Quezon Avenue, near Banawe Street, in Quezon City.

Having opened its very first store at the Food Hall of SM City Pasig in 2022, this second store took a little bit of time because it is not just an improvement of the first store but a drive-thru at that. A drive-thru for Halo-halo? Why not?

“The idea is to make it more convenient for customers to get themselves a glass or cup of Halo-halo to refresh themselves, especially nowadays when everyone is busy and traffic is horrendous,” explained the young owner of Halo Halo Story, Duncan Yu, during the opening rites.

As suggested by its name, Halo Halo Story specializes in Halo-halo, the quintessential Filipino dessert. But more than just a refreshing dessert and merienda that combines gelatin cubes, sago, sweetened bananas and sweet potatoes, kaong, nata de coco, white beans, chickpeas, sweetened langka (jackfruit), ube halaya, crushed ice, evaporated milk, leche flan, and a scoop of ice cream on top, Halo Halo Story’s version — or versions — of Halo-halo are different.

They take on the flavors of favorite Filipino desserts. Their most popular flavors are UUU (Ubeng Ubeng Ube), Maja Blanca, Buco Pie and Four Cheese. So it’s technically three Filipino desserts and an Italian pizza flavor in Halo-halo form. Do they work?

Oh, yes, they do! This is particularly true with Ubeng Ubeng Ube, which is the No. 1 top-selling flavor of Halo Halo Story. It is undoubtedly an ube overload, with ube flavored ice, special ube halaya and ube artisan ice cream topped with cheese. One spoonful, and you know what flavor it represents.

For Halo-halo purists, the store serves traditional Halo-halo, which it calls Halo-halo ng Kapitbahay.

“The idea is actually from a ready-made recipe similar to Marcel Duchamp’s process with his art,” said Yu. “I wanted to bring back the vibe of how people used to go to dessert places to chat or catch up with each other, to chill with our desserts and talk about their day or anything under the sun over our Halo-halo. Hence, the hashtag #storiesoverhalohalo.”

There are currently 10 Halo-halo flavors on the menu of Halo Halo Story, and more are in the offing, as Yu and his team continue to innovate and experiment in the kitchen for new and refreshing variants. They all come in 16 oz. servings.

There are plans to open new branches at the Food Hall of SM Sta. Mesa and at the Food Court of SM Southmall.

RELATED: Filipino Food Month: Halo-halo, Longganisa, Chicken Inasal the most ordered online

Feeling the summer heat? Visit this newly opened Halo-halo drive thru

