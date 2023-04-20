AI Chatbot-generated cocktails on the rise; ChatGPT recipe for 'world's best cocktail'

This photo illustration shows the ChatGPT logo at an office in Washington, DC, on March 15, 2023. The company behind the ChatGPT app that churns out essays, poems or computing code on command released on March 14, 2023, a long-awaited update of its artificial intelligence (AI) technology that it said would be safer and more accurate than its predecessor.

MANILA, Philippines — As the conversations regarding whether ChatGPT and other similar platforms are beneficial or a threat to humanity, a number of individuals have turned to artificial intelligence (AI) for new ideas about recipes for cocktails.

One TikTok user referred to AI to create cocktail recipes just based on random names he came up with, Grandma's Revenge and Burning Inferno.

The recipe AIs came up was a brandy base for Grandma's Revenge mixed with sherry, port, lime juice, lavender syrup, dashes of angostura bitters, butterscotch liqueur, and a lavender spring as the garnish.

Meanwhile, the vodka-based Burning Inferno consisted of lime juice, simple syrup, triple sec, Tabasco sauce, and garnished with jalapenos.

The TikTok user Mob gave the latter drink near-perfect praise but found Grandma's Revenge bitter thus just rating it three out of 10.

In Japan, rival brewing companies Sapporo and Kirin are also dabbling into AI, the latter in testing a program to develop new beers.

Sapporo meanwhile is using AI co-created with IBM Japan to fast-track the creation of alcoholic drinks based on 170 past Sapporo products as reference, up to 10 flavor descriptors such as"sharp" or "sour," and any beverage-type specifications.

Last March, Axelrad Bar in Houston, United States tapped ChatGPT to create a brand new menu of drinks which were pitted against four similar drinks made by actual bartenders.

ChatGPT came up with the gin-based Berry Blitz (simple syrup, lemon juice, blackberry puree, and chambord), the neon-blue gin-based Triforce Tonic (pineapple, lime, honey and blue curacao) inspired by "The Legend of Zelda," and a frozen rum-based mixture of mango nectar and syrup, lime juice, Chamoy, and tajin.

The AI program also made a recipe for a spicy mocktail Sweet Heat consisting of mango nectar, lime juice, honey simple syrup, and sprinkled cayenne and paprika.

Otherworld Hackney bar in London, Great Britain also tasked ChatGPT this time to create the "best coacktail in the world": the result was the gin-based Heavenly Sippers, mixed with St-Germain elderflower liqueur, Absinthe, Cointreau, two dashes of orange bitters, and sparkling wine.

RELATED: How AI could upend the world even more than electricity or the internet