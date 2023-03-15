Cinema '76 Cafe launching with new menu, interiors in Tomas Morato

MANILA, Philippines — The Cinema ’76 Café is officially opening its new home in Tomas Morato to the public with a brand new menu inspired by global flavors and of course, cinema.

The original Cinema ’76 Café first opened in Anonas, where the popular micro-cinema Cinema ’76 Film Society was initially based, in June 2021 right in the middle of the pandemic — but with that branch now closed, both the theater and the cafe have found a new home in Tomas Morato.

With its new location, the cafe is more accessible for both film enthusiasts and foodies, and the interiors have even been spruced up with contemporary yet relaxing and homey look with options for indoor and outdoor dining.

Chefs Gene and Gino Gonzalez from the Center for Asian Culinary Studies designed the new menu, which varies from comfort food and all-time favorite snacks to blended coffee and classic cocktails.

Just a few of these dishes include Truffle Fries, Mozzarella Sticks, Chorizo Chisu Croquettes, and Nachos. Even the popcorn is made fresh daily and comes in different flavors — Truffle Caramel, Smoked Ribs, and Cheddar.

Chef Gene said the contents of menu were intentional "always keeping in mind the cinema and theater attitude," which is why some of the food items can be eaten inside the adjacent theater.

For more filling dishes, Chef Gene suggested trying sandwiches inspired by some of TBA Studios’ hit historical films like "Heneral Luna" and "Goyo." These include Luna (chicken tocino with salted egg relish, and tomatoes), Del Pilar (adobo flakes, cream cheese, with pickled onion), and Quezon (chicken inasal, tomatoes with creamy béchamel sauce).

"We have favorite bistro dishes that are not necessarily Filipino but are very agreeable to the Filipino taste. We have American, Italian, and a bit of Asian too so everyone will have more reasons to go here," said Chef Gino, which he called a "good mix of new and familiar flavors."

These include Margherita Soup, Steak and Fries, Seared Salmon with thick-cut fries, and the TBA Studios Box-Office Pasta (an extra virgin olive oil-based chorizo pasta with sun-dried tomatoes, toasted bell peppers, and shimeji mushrooms).

"Tomas Morato has always felt like the heart of the entertainment capital: Quezon City and we’re pleased and excited to be part of this community,"said TBA Studios president Daphne O. Chiu. "We look forward to serving anyone looking for a unique place to dine."

Cinema ’76 Café — found on the second floor of Terraces Building on Tomas Morato Avenue cor. Scout Borromeo in Quezon City — opens to the public on March 18.

