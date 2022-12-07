Gather the fam! Share this Happiness Bundle and make holidays #pandastictogether

In a Facebook post, November 19, foodpanda dropped the announcement of the new “Pau-Pau x Selecta Happiness Bundle,” an exclusive, limited-time promo celebrating how delightful experiences come in bundles and are better-shared #pandastictogether.

MANILA, Philippines — Just in time for the holidays, foodpanda and Selecta have recently announced a new collaboration that will deliver bundles of happiness to Filipino families and barkadas!

Pau-Pau, foodpanda’s newest face, and Selecta are joining forces to spread happiness and make everyone’s holidays more pandastic! Celebrate your 2022 wins with all-time Filipino favorite comfort food: ice cream!

For only P499, Pau-Pau makes your Selecta ice cream moments even more pandastic! Perfect for your Holiday get-togethers, family bonding and dates, the Happiness Bundle consists of:

Any Selecta Bestsellers Half Gallon



6 Selecta Boom Boom Strawberries ‘N Cookies



Limited Edition foodpanda Pau-Pau Thermal Bag

For its price, this exclusive promo is something you wouldn’t miss, plus you get to take with you a smaller version of the iconic foodpanda thermal bag—with the cuteness of Pau-Pau on it!

Additionally, you get to have all these without the hassle because the Happiness Bundle is just a tap away via the foodpanda app! All you need to do is:

Open foodpanda app your phone.

Head to Food Delivery or go to Pandamart.

Tap Selecta Happiness Bundle.

Place your order and enjoy!

This limited offer is valid and exclusive for Foodpanda Food Delivery and pandamart transactions only.

Celebrate your wins #PandasticTogether

The holidays are a time of celebration—of all the good things that have happened and of simply getting through the year despite all odds.

There’s no better way to usher in this season than creating wonderful moments #pandastictogether with the people you love the most and people who are there for you through thick and thin. Of course, Pau-pau and Selecta are joining to make the celebration even more special!

So if you’re thinking of getting the exclusive Happiness Bundle, remember: you deserve happiness and you deserve this!

Get your limited-edition Pau-Pau x Selecta Happiness Bundle today for only P499!