Help end world hunger: Antoinette Taus gives 3 ways to sustainable food consumption

Singer, actress and TV host Antoinette Taus (left) and plant-based meatballs from Ikea Philippines' Swedish restaurant (right) at the recent launch of BPI's 'Invested in You' campaign.

MANILA, Philippines — Antoinette Taus shared what for her is the most shocking of all data and research she was faced with as Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and founder of sustainability-focused non-profit organization Communities Organized for Resource Allocation (CORA).

During a recent launch for Bank of the Philippine Islands’ (BPI) “Invested in You” campaign, the actress-singer revealed that one-third of food produced in the world goes to waste, but only a fourth of that one-third is enough to end world hunger.

“One-third of food produced across the world, from farms, factories, warehouses, stores, grocery stores, kitchens, refrigerators, dining table, one-third of food is wasted – 1.3 billion tons,” Antoinette expressed with aghast.

“And I couldn’t believe when I found out that just one-fourth of that one-third can already end world hunger. So I was truly in shock because we were always complaining that food is not enough. Maybe it’s just not allocated toward those who need it most.”

Such realization is among the reasons why one of CORA’s programs is to redistribute donations and excess products from food companies that cannot be sold but are not expired.

How to reduce food waste in your simple ways but in the process, helping communities? Apart from supporting charities like CORA, Antoinette believes anyone can do their part in helping solve the current food supply shortages and crises by practicing these simple steps:

Protein swapping

According to global environmental organization Greenpeace, livestock farming contributes to the releasing of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide and methane, which are responsible for global warming and climate change that threaten food security and supply.

To help ease the impact of meat production and consumption on the planet, Antoinette encouraged everyone to try meat alternatives that are healthier not only for the ecosystem but also for the body.

“When we decide to go on a plant-based diet, it doesn’t mean that we’re actually gonna go 50, 75%, 100% vegan. I’m actually a flexitarian (laughs) and I like to call it that because I really love veggies. I wasn’t really a big meat consumer. But I still eat meat but I really try to reduce it,” she enthused.

She believes that even a small meat sacrifice could go a long way.

“It doesn’t have to be a big reduction. Even taking out meat from your diet once a week makes a big difference on your health and on the planet, too!”

Plant-based products and proteins were given a spin by Kenny Rogers Roasters as it recently introduced its hearty and healthy dishes in partnership with plant-based meat brand Beyond Meat, which innovates meat substitutes that are low in cholesterol, saturated fats, and free of antibiotics and hormones from animal-based counterparts.

Use all your food

“Goodness gracious, I am the queen of reinventing leftovers on the fridge!” Antoinette declared.

She shared her leftover makeover hack: “Kuha ka lang ng bawang, sibuyas, sabuyan mo ng oil, olive oil, sesame oil, fry it a bit, and if you’ve got an airfryer, the better, and you got a new dish!”

According to her, using all your food does not only mean consuming what is just in your fridge, but also buying only what you need.

Grow your own food

“I’m not sure if basils are one of the easiest herbs to grow but I’ve saved so much money just by growing my own herbs!” Antoinette guaranteed.

As part of BPI’s “Invested in You” campaign, Antoinette was tapped to create content across various social media platforms to reinforce awareness in advocating for a sustainable lifestyle.

