^

Food and Leisure

Why switching to plant-based protein is your best health move this 2022

Gerald Dizon - Philstar.com
July 5, 2022 | 1:15pm
Why switching to plant-based protein is your best health move this 2022
If you want to make sure that going plant-based is the right path for you, here are several reasons to get you convinced.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — As we continue to set out living our lives in the new normal, let’s not forget that our physical and mental health remains irreplaceable and that we should take care of ourselves more than ever. The many ways we deal with the virus is of course a given, what with masking and general hygiene drilled into our daily practices.

Another concrete way to protect ourselves and our families with lasting effects is by adopting better eating habits, as these directly influence our health.

In this regard, there’s a bevy of ways to spruce things up. You might not consider it yet but plant-based foods are actually an awesome and delicious choice. More than being beneficial for your health, these are also good for the planet, your taste buds and your pocket, too!

If you want to make sure that going plant-based is the right path for you, here are several reasons to get you convinced.

1. It helps strengthen the mind and body

Meat-free Longganissa Spaghetti
Photo Release

Going plant-based keeps the nasties at bay! Based on clinical trials, those who eat plant-based food are less likely to get heart disease, metabolic syndrome, diabetes and certain cancers.

Apart from being a good source of protein, plant-based protein diet is also rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber and phytochemicals, all working in sync to get you to that “glow up” you deserve. What’s more, these nutrients and antioxidants you get from this diet even protect the brain from free radicals and oxidative stress.

2. It offers guilt-free options

Meat-free sandwich
Photo Release

Today’s plant-based food options aren’t just nutrient-dense, they also contain no cholesterol nor trans-fat. They’re scrumptious and guilt-free, opening up more delicious ways to enjoy.

Too busy to put together a meal just in time? Ready-to-cook options are available on the market.

3. It’s also affordable!

Meat-free Java BBQ
Photo Release

These days, plant-based living isn’t just for the few, as more people are recognizing the quality and affordability of plant-based products.  

This paved the way for more variety so that even restaurants like Shakey’s, Army Navy and convenience stores like 7-11 now have plant-based options available to the public!

4. It’s greener, for the planet-conscious

Meat-free Pizza
Photo Release

Who knew that adopting a plant-based protein diet could even be beneficial for the planet?

Going plant-based protein helps reduce overall environmental impact, considering the amount of greenhouse gases from livestock agriculture and meat production as opposed to the production of plant-based products that has a significantly lower effect on the planet.

It’s all in unMeat

Worried about transitioning to a plant-based diet? That’s okay! You can’t expect to go 100% overnight. Not everyone can adjust their palate right away, especially on their first try.

You can start incorporating plant-based foods into your diet one step at a time, and you can always make it a fun occasion, like swapping to a meatless meal once a week. How does a “Meatless Monday” sound?

It’s okay to have an adjustment period. Getting to one’s health goals isn’t a contest, after all.

From the makers of the ever-popular Century Tuna, unMeat is here to provide you with all of these benefits, helping you make better choices in your new journey towards a better environment and a better you!

Launched in 2020, unMeat offers a wide array of ready-to-cook and affordable plant-based products that are the best alternatives to your conventional favorites.

Now, If you feel ready to dip your toes or take a deep dive into a healthier adventure, then unMeat has an entire list of products that here ready for you to try:

  • All-time favorites: Enjoy unMeat burgers, nuggets, Hungarian sausage and giniling (minced “meat”) on every plate—all fiber- and protein-rich with zero added preservatives—whether for light snacking during merienda time or for meals that are easy to prepare.
     
  • Pinoy breakfast: Want plant-based breakfast foods? You got it! With unMeat, enjoy healthier twists on all-day breakfast staples such as tocino, tapa, skinless longganisa and even corned beef! Tapsi mas healthy? Get it with unMeat tapa! Talk about starting the day right with rich flavors from home that’s packed with fiber and protein.
     
  • Guilt-free pizza: Feeling like pizza for dinner but without all the guilt? No problem, because unMeat has got you covered with their plant-based unPizza option that come in three delicious flavors: Sausage & Pepper, unMeat Lovers and Margherita that are made with dairy-free cheese. Not only are they a great source of fiber, but they’re also cholesterol-free!

“One of the biggest concerns about plant-based foods is that they are not delicious or as pleasing to the palate as real meat. But our Nutrition Science team took that as a challenge, and completely delivered by coming up with a meat alternative that unbelievably and undeniably looks, feels and tastes like meat,” CNPF Vice President and General Manager of Refrigerated Food Nikki Dizon said.

So go ahead and make the switch. Go get yourself some unMeat goodness today.

 

To purchase unMeat, visit major chains like 7/11, e-supermarkets and select specialty stores around Luzon. You can also purchase unMeat via e-commerce on Lazada and Shopee.

For more information, visit the website at https://centurypacific.com.ph.

CENTURY PACIFIC FOOD

UNMEAT
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Busy? 1-minute coffee recipes for you
22 hours ago

Busy? 1-minute coffee recipes for you

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
Coffee lovers who do not have more than five minutes to spare just to prepare their caffeine fix can turn to many one-minute...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Nutrition Month: SEA Games champions' recipes to achieve fit body
23 hours ago

Nutrition Month: SEA Games champions' recipes to achieve fit body

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
Athletes have a tight meal plan that depends on their rigorous training.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Nutrition Month: Nutritious meals, deals to give you a mid-year boost
1 day ago

Nutrition Month: Nutritious meals, deals to give you a mid-year boost

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Vitamins and minerals have seen a surge in demand during the pandemic in an effort to boost the immune system.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
'Oats as flour': Solenn Heussaff, Luis Manzano share oats recipes
2 days ago

'Oats as flour': Solenn Heussaff, Luis Manzano share oats recipes

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Did you know that oats can be used as a healthier alternative to flour?
Food and Leisure
fbtw
How to keep bread stay fresh for days without freezing
3 days ago

How to keep bread stay fresh for days without freezing

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Bread is undoubtedly a favorite go-to meal.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
France bans veggie 'steaks'
3 days ago

France bans veggie 'steaks'

By Agence France-Presse | 3 days ago
Vegetable-based meat alternatives will no longer be able label their products as steaks or sausages in France.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with