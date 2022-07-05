Why switching to plant-based protein is your best health move this 2022

If you want to make sure that going plant-based is the right path for you, here are several reasons to get you convinced.

MANILA, Philippines — As we continue to set out living our lives in the new normal, let’s not forget that our physical and mental health remains irreplaceable and that we should take care of ourselves more than ever. The many ways we deal with the virus is of course a given, what with masking and general hygiene drilled into our daily practices.

Another concrete way to protect ourselves and our families with lasting effects is by adopting better eating habits, as these directly influence our health.

In this regard, there’s a bevy of ways to spruce things up. You might not consider it yet but plant-based foods are actually an awesome and delicious choice. More than being beneficial for your health, these are also good for the planet, your taste buds and your pocket, too!

If you want to make sure that going plant-based is the right path for you, here are several reasons to get you convinced.

1. It helps strengthen the mind and body

Photo Release Meat-free Longganissa Spaghetti

Going plant-based keeps the nasties at bay! Based on clinical trials, those who eat plant-based food are less likely to get heart disease, metabolic syndrome, diabetes and certain cancers.

Apart from being a good source of protein, plant-based protein diet is also rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber and phytochemicals, all working in sync to get you to that “glow up” you deserve. What’s more, these nutrients and antioxidants you get from this diet even protect the brain from free radicals and oxidative stress.

2. It offers guilt-free options

Photo Release Meat-free sandwich

Today’s plant-based food options aren’t just nutrient-dense, they also contain no cholesterol nor trans-fat. They’re scrumptious and guilt-free, opening up more delicious ways to enjoy.

Too busy to put together a meal just in time? Ready-to-cook options are available on the market.

3. It’s also affordable!

Photo Release Meat-free Java BBQ

These days, plant-based living isn’t just for the few, as more people are recognizing the quality and affordability of plant-based products.

This paved the way for more variety so that even restaurants like Shakey’s, Army Navy and convenience stores like 7-11 now have plant-based options available to the public!

4. It’s greener, for the planet-conscious

Photo Release Meat-free Pizza

Who knew that adopting a plant-based protein diet could even be beneficial for the planet?

Going plant-based protein helps reduce overall environmental impact, considering the amount of greenhouse gases from livestock agriculture and meat production as opposed to the production of plant-based products that has a significantly lower effect on the planet.

It’s all in unMeat

Worried about transitioning to a plant-based diet? That’s okay! You can’t expect to go 100% overnight. Not everyone can adjust their palate right away, especially on their first try.

You can start incorporating plant-based foods into your diet one step at a time, and you can always make it a fun occasion, like swapping to a meatless meal once a week. How does a “Meatless Monday” sound?

It’s okay to have an adjustment period. Getting to one’s health goals isn’t a contest, after all.

From the makers of the ever-popular Century Tuna, unMeat is here to provide you with all of these benefits, helping you make better choices in your new journey towards a better environment and a better you!

Launched in 2020, unMeat offers a wide array of ready-to-cook and affordable plant-based products that are the best alternatives to your conventional favorites.

Now, If you feel ready to dip your toes or take a deep dive into a healthier adventure, then unMeat has an entire list of products that here ready for you to try:

All-time favorites: Enjoy unMeat burgers, nuggets, Hungarian sausage and giniling (minced “meat”) on every plate—all fiber- and protein-rich with zero added preservatives—whether for light snacking during merienda time or for meals that are easy to prepare.



Enjoy unMeat burgers, nuggets, Hungarian sausage and giniling (minced “meat”) on every plate—all fiber- and protein-rich with zero added preservatives—whether for light snacking during merienda time or for meals that are easy to prepare. Pinoy breakfast: Want plant-based breakfast foods? You got it! With unMeat, enjoy healthier twists on all-day breakfast staples such as tocino, tapa, skinless longganisa and even corned beef! Tapsi mas healthy? Get it with unMeat tapa! Talk about starting the day right with rich flavors from home that’s packed with fiber and protein.



Want plant-based breakfast foods? You got it! With unMeat, enjoy healthier twists on all-day breakfast staples such as tocino, tapa, skinless longganisa and even corned beef! Tapsi mas healthy? Get it with unMeat tapa! Talk about starting the day right with rich flavors from home that’s packed with fiber and protein. Guilt-free pizza: Feeling like pizza for dinner but without all the guilt? No problem, because unMeat has got you covered with their plant-based unPizza option that come in three delicious flavors: Sausage & Pepper, unMeat Lovers and Margherita that are made with dairy-free cheese. Not only are they a great source of fiber, but they’re also cholesterol-free!

“One of the biggest concerns about plant-based foods is that they are not delicious or as pleasing to the palate as real meat. But our Nutrition Science team took that as a challenge, and completely delivered by coming up with a meat alternative that unbelievably and undeniably looks, feels and tastes like meat,” CNPF Vice President and General Manager of Refrigerated Food Nikki Dizon said.

So go ahead and make the switch. Go get yourself some unMeat goodness today.

To purchase unMeat, visit major chains like 7/11, e-supermarkets and select specialty stores around Luzon. You can also purchase unMeat via e-commerce on Lazada and Shopee.

For more information, visit the website at https://centurypacific.com.ph.