The Greenhills Skyline: 5 things to experience at coolest al fresco spot in San Juan City

MANILA, Philippines — Thinking of where to go on your next date with special someone, catch up session with friends, or dine out with family? Stress no more because you can never really go wrong with a stunning view.

A more enjoyable dining experience awaits mallgoers in Greenhills as Ortigas Malls converts the roof deck of the iconic Connecticut Arcade into an open-air lifestyle hub.

Dubbed the Greenhills Skyline, this neighborhood alfresco offers panoramic views of the city which makes it a perfect place for meet-ups over good food, coffee dates, and even sunset cocktail sessions.

With the Greenhills Skyline opening on April 21

With the Greenhills Skyline opening on April 21, here’s what people can experience in the new lifestyle hub:

1. Sunset Bar

Looking for a place to spend your weekend nights? Enjoy the best-tasting cocktails with stunning sunset views at the Greenhills Skyline’s Sunset Bar. With the expert bartenders from Luna Sunset Bar, people are sure to get their pinkies up as they groove to good music and feel the good vibes all around.

2. Kape Imperial

At Greenhills, people work hard and play hard. They can work or bond over a good cup of coffee at Kape Imperial. Supporting local farmers, this cafe serves 100% single origin Philippine coffee incudling Loon Coffee (Mt. Apo Arabica), Jao Coffee (Dolores Quezon Excelsa), Deliso Coffee (Dolores Quezon Robusta), and Kape Imperial, its own house blend. farmers.

Alongside the coffee offerings is local craft beer (Boondocks and Weekend Craft Ale), dried fruit tea and fresh vegetable juices.

3. Food, delish food

Greenhills Skyline prides itself as a dining destination with its wide selection of restaurants. Delight in personal conversations with your favorites from Italian and Filipino restaurants, or relish pica-pica sessions with sushi, shawarma, wings, corn dogs, fresh fruit, juices and more:

Tuna Town Ihaw-Ihaw : Tuna Town Ihaw-Ihaw offers a wide range of all-time Filipino grilled favorites such as grilled tuna and squid, as well as grilled meats like pork barbecue, chicken, hotdogs, among many others. The store prepares the grilled delicacies on the spot so customers can enjoy them hot off the grill.



: Tuna Town Ihaw-Ihaw offers a wide range of all-time Filipino grilled favorites such as grilled tuna and squid, as well as grilled meats like pork barbecue, chicken, hotdogs, among many others. The store prepares the grilled delicacies on the spot so customers can enjoy them hot off the grill. House of Crispies : From fried quail eggs to hotdogs, siomai and seafoods, House of Crispies makes sure that their offerings are crisp and delicious every time. Customers will surely enjoy their calamari and crispy shrimp that are deep-fried to perfection—so sinful and yet so good.



: From fried quail eggs to hotdogs, siomai and seafoods, House of Crispies makes sure that their offerings are crisp and delicious every time. Customers will surely enjoy their calamari and crispy shrimp that are deep-fried to perfection—so sinful and yet so good. Takamura Sushi and Ramen : Takamura was founded in 2017 and began as a little stall in a Food Park in Taguig. After expanding into a full restaurant, Takamura now offers quality and delicious Japanese food to Filipino people at a friendly price with the aim to always innovate, improve quality & service for hungry customers.



: Takamura was founded in 2017 and began as a little stall in a Food Park in Taguig. After expanding into a full restaurant, Takamura now offers quality and delicious Japanese food to Filipino people at a friendly price with the aim to always innovate, improve quality & service for hungry customers. House of Pizza and Pasta: Catering to customers that are looking to find affordable Italian fare, House of Pizza and Pasta offers delectable pizza and pasta flavors that will surely satisfy palettes. They offer popular pizza flavors such as pepperoni, hawaiian, all meat and margherita. Their pasta selection includes bolognese, carbonara and alfredo.



Catering to customers that are looking to find affordable Italian fare, House of Pizza and Pasta offers delectable pizza and pasta flavors that will surely satisfy palettes. They offer popular pizza flavors such as pepperoni, hawaiian, all meat and margherita. Their pasta selection includes bolognese, carbonara and alfredo. Fresh Deli: Fresh Deli offers a selection of fruit shakes and juices made from fresh ingredients, giving customers healthy and affordable refreshments they will love. The variety of flavors include staples such as mango, banana and watermelon, and seasonal fruits like avocado and dragonfruit.



Fresh Deli offers a selection of fruit shakes and juices made from fresh ingredients, giving customers healthy and affordable refreshments they will love. The variety of flavors include staples such as mango, banana and watermelon, and seasonal fruits like avocado and dragonfruit. Zhai’s Delights: Beat the summer heat with the coolest refreshments from Zhai’s Delights like Filipino favorites halo-halo, banana con yelo and mais con yelo. Aside from this, they have exciting new flavors such as piña coolada, buko pandan, mango loco and dulce de leche.



Beat the summer heat with the coolest refreshments from Zhai’s Delights like Filipino favorites halo-halo, banana con yelo and mais con yelo. Aside from this, they have exciting new flavors such as piña coolada, buko pandan, mango loco and dulce de leche. King Shawarma: King Shawarma offers snack favorites to quench that midday hunger—beef and chicken shawarma, which can be offered with pita, burger or rice. Shawarma has become a Filipino snack staple over the years, and customers can enjoy them fresh from the oven.



King Shawarma offers snack favorites to quench that midday hunger—beef and chicken shawarma, which can be offered with pita, burger or rice. Shawarma has become a Filipino snack staple over the years, and customers can enjoy them fresh from the oven. Wings on Wheels: Chicken wings are definite must-haves when you’re looking for a quick fix, and Wings on Wheels offers a selection of flavors you can choose from—honey sriracha, garlic parmesan, classic buffalo, jack daniels, spicy Korean and lemon glazed. Chicken sandwiches are also on the menu, and even a vegetarian burger as a healthier option.



Chicken wings are definite must-haves when you’re looking for a quick fix, and Wings on Wheels offers a selection of flavors you can choose from—honey sriracha, garlic parmesan, classic buffalo, jack daniels, spicy Korean and lemon glazed. Chicken sandwiches are also on the menu, and even a vegetarian burger as a healthier option. Monster Burger: Monster Burger uses 100% Australian beef patties for its burger selection, complementing it with fresh lettuce and tomatoes, cheese and condiments. If you have a bigger appetite, you can choose to have the double-decker burger or even their monster combo. If you’re on a diet, they serve keto burgers for more protein and lesser calories.



Monster Burger uses 100% Australian beef patties for its burger selection, complementing it with fresh lettuce and tomatoes, cheese and condiments. If you have a bigger appetite, you can choose to have the double-decker burger or even their monster combo. If you’re on a diet, they serve keto burgers for more protein and lesser calories. Hungry for Hungarian : Hungarian sausages can definitely keep your hunger at bay, and Hungry for Hungarian offers just that. To add to their roster of treats, they also offer authentic Vigan empanada as well as corndogs for snacks.



: Hungarian sausages can definitely keep your hunger at bay, and Hungry for Hungarian offers just that. To add to their roster of treats, they also offer authentic Vigan empanada as well as corndogs for snacks. Mix n’ Munch: Satisfy your munchies with Mix n’ Munch’s flavored fries, flavored chicken nuggets and poppers, cheese sticks and savory fries. These offerings bring exciting new flavors to snack staples, and customers will surely enjoy munching on them regularly.

4. Urban Garden

The Greenhills Skyline features an Urban Garden where people can buy fresh produce during weekends. They can choose from a wide selection of freshly-picked herbs and vegetables, as well as access Mayani — a farm-to-table setup that helps over 70,000 local farmers bring their products to customers in the city.

5. Outdoor sports activities

Adjacent to the Greenhills Skyline is the Pedway Go Kart, where kids and adults can rent pedal go-karts and enjoy an exhilarating experience.

Since cycling is also a popular activity nowadays, Ortigas Malls will soon dedicate a trail where bike enthusiasts can ride around and kids can learn the basics of cycling. Wellness sessions such as Zumba and yoga will also be hosted regularly at Greenhills Skyline.

All these unique experiences at the Greenhills Skyline aim to bring an exciting atmosphere to the country’s ultimate shopping destination. What are you waiting for? Non-stop fun awaits you at the newest and coolest al fresco destination in town. See you at the top!