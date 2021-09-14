Drop everything now because McDonald's famous Twister Fries is making a glorious comeback!

MANILA, Philippines – Coming through! The return of the iconic and long-awaited crowd favorite comfort snack is finally here! The McDonald’s Twister Fries is making its way back to the spotlight and we know you won’t be able to resist these delicious, perfectly seasoned, crispy and golden curly fries!

With the Twister Fries making a comeback to McDonald’s stores on September 15, you’ll be able to get the same great-tasting fries you love and missed. Savor the flavor and let it fill your tummy when you order it on its own or as an add-on to your McDo favorites like the Big Mac or Coke McFloat.

As all good things come to an end, the Twister Fries will be available for a limited time only and will be retreating backstage before you know it. So don’t miss your chance and be sure to make the most out of this glorious comeback! Level up all your McDo meals with this mouthwatering snack, which will be available in Regular and Sharing sizes!

What are you waiting for? You already know the drill! Get McDonald’s great-tasting Twister Fries you love before it’s gone! Order it now via McDonald's Take Out, Drive-Thru, McDelivery, Grab Food and Foodpanda!

For more information, follow McDonald’s Philippines on Facebook to stay up to date on all McDo announcements.