







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Food and Leisure

                        
Drop everything now because McDonald's famous Twister Fries is making a glorious comeback!

                        

                        
Philstar.com
September 14, 2021 | 5:36pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Drop everything now because McDonaldâ€™s famous Twister Fries is making a glorious comeback!
With the Twister Fries making a comeback to McDonald’s stores on September 15, you’ll be able to get the same great-tasting fries you love and missed. 
Photo Release

                        

                           
You know the drill: Get it before it’s gone!



MANILA, Philippines – Coming through! The return of the iconic and long-awaited crowd favorite comfort snack is finally here! The McDonald’s Twister Fries is making its way back to the spotlight and we know you won’t be able to resist these delicious, perfectly seasoned, crispy and golden curly fries! 



With the Twister Fries making a comeback to McDonald’s stores on September 15, you’ll be able to get the same great-tasting fries you love and missed. Savor the flavor and let it fill your tummy when you order it on its own or as an add-on to your McDo favorites like the Big Mac or Coke McFloat.






As all good things come to an end, the Twister Fries will be available for a limited time only and will be retreating backstage before you know it. So don’t miss your chance and be sure to make the most out of this glorious comeback! Level up all your McDo meals with this mouthwatering snack, which will be available in Regular and Sharing sizes!



What are you waiting for? You already know the drill! Get McDonald’s great-tasting Twister Fries you love before it’s gone! Order it now via McDonald's Take Out, Drive-Thru, McDelivery, Grab Food and Foodpanda!



 



For more information, follow McDonald’s Philippines on Facebook to stay up to date on all McDo announcements.



 


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      MCDONALD'S
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Pork chop most ordered lockdown food; here's more to try
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Pork chop most ordered lockdown food; here's more to try


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipinos affirmed their love for pork and sugary treats as revealed in the 2020/2021 food trend report by GrabFood.

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              Here's how you can hit the reset button with a cleanse
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
Here's how you can hit the reset button with a cleanse


                              
                              

                              

                                 
12 days ago

                              

                              

                                 
Food and Leisure

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Buwan ng Wika: Filipino chefs share recipes to let you travel by the tongue&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
17 days ago

                              
                              
Buwan ng Wika: Filipino chefs share recipes to let you travel by the tongue 


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 17 days ago                              


                                                            
Can't travel due to quarantine restrictions? 

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 KFC&rsquo;s Double Down is back: Still no buns, still all meat
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
18 days ago

                              
                              
KFC’s Double Down is back: Still no buns, still all meat


                              

                                 18 days ago                              


                                                            
You have been asking for Double Down, KFC heard the clamor so the crowd favorite is back. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Herald Suites: Pockets of resilience and flexibility in the time of adversity
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
21 days ago

                              
                              
Herald Suites: Pockets of resilience and flexibility in the time of adversity


                              

                                 21 days ago                              


                                                            
Herald Suites made use of this time of uncertainty to adjust and fine-tune their booking requirements while reminding guests...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ghost Month: Pandemic gives rise to 'ghost kitchens'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
25 days ago

                              
                              
Ghost Month: Pandemic gives rise to 'ghost kitchens'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 25 days ago                              


                                                            
A ghost kitchen, also known as a delivery-only restaurant, has become one of the most sought-after trend of partying at home...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with